High School Football: Khary Shaw’s Last Minute Heroes Save Brother Rice’s Season





Brother Rice’s flashy transgression was subdued. The Crusaders home crowd was shocked by a 59-yard touchdown pass from Matt Sommerdyke to Reece Young with 46 seconds left. Everything seemed to be going Wheaton Warrenville Souths way. The Tigers went for the two-point conversion on Saturday and the first round victory of the Class 7A playoffs. Khary Shaw stepped into the limelight and saved Brother Rice’s season. Sommerdyke scrambled and found a receiver in the end zone. At what was probably the last possible moment, Shaw ended the game and the Crusaders defeated the Tigers 27-26. I thought I was late. I thought I wasn’t going to make the piece, Shaw said. I’m glad I played the hands. The coach always tells me to play the hands. I just relied on playing the hands and we won the game. The defense really showed something tonight. I praise God I made that piece. Wow and wow. Wheaton Warrenville South scores on a 59-yard TD pass with :46 left. Brings it to 27-26. They go for two and the lead and this is the result: pic.twitter.com/jju0rKLBZG Michael O’Brien (@michaelsobrien) October 31, 2021 Brother Rice’s quarterback, Jack Lausch, scored on a 14-yard run with 1:21 to go to finish the No. 3 Crusaders (8-2) ahead. Lausch and the offense struggled for most of the game. Brother Rice had scored at least 40 points in every game this season. That was a great game, Lausch said. They were a really strong team. I’m proud of the way we fought and dealt with adversity. Lausch was 13 for 26 for 170 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. However, he was dominant on the ground, with 16 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns. We just didn’t perform well, Lausch said. It happens and we will learn from it. Wheaton Warrenville South (5-5) opened the game with a spark. Young returned the opening kick 95 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers took a 14-6 lead on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Sommerdyke to Brandon Bell with 4:30 to go in the second quarter. Most players on the field were in their first playoff game. Lausch and Shaw were two players who had postseason experience two years ago. It’s different when it’s all on the line, Shaw said. It’s kill or be killed. Brother Rice running back Aaron Vaughn had 18 carries for 93 yards and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. That’s a good football team, we knew that when we came in, said Brother Rice coach Brian Badke. They play at a great conference and had some injuries throughout the year. We didn’t play our best, but to come out with a win shows the resilience of our kids. I’m really proud of them. Sommerdyke went 18-for-30 for 253 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He played a smart game and even made the right decision about that two-point conversion at the end. Sometimes you come up short, Sommerdyke said. No one in the state thought we’d come here to compete for the wire. I think we’ve proven how good the DuKane conference really is.

