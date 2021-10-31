Women’s hockey drops 2-1 to St. Thomas





Next game: in Syracuse 11/5/2021 | 19:00 ROCHESTER, NY – RIT freshmen ahead Kylie Aquaros the equalizing goal wasn’t enough, as St. Thomas got the lone goal of the third period to win the game, 2-1, on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED St. Thomas converted a power play score of 15:14 in the first period after a nice three-way passing game.

Aquaro tied the game 12:49 in the second after taking the puck from her own side down the left wall and finally putting the puck into the right post after circling the back of the net.

St. Thomas got the winner of the game from a snapshot from the right circle that found the top of the net. GAME NOTES Aquaro scored for the second time in as many games after scoring the Tiger’s only goal the day before.

First year goalkeeper Sarah Coe finished with 31 saves, her eighth game this season with 30 or more.

finished with 31 saves, her eighth game this season with 30 or more. RIT successfully killed all five Tommie power play opportunities Saturday and all 11 against St. Thomas during the weekend series.

The Tigers were tied at 1-1 with St. Thomas and entered the third period of both weekend games.

Junior forward Hana Solinger won 8 out of 10 faceoffs to lead the RITin faceoff percentage. WHAT’S NEXT RIT opens College Hockey America play with a home-and-home series against Syracuse starting on the road Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

