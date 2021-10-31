Six Vols, Pensky Earn SEC Postseason Honors





Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky was named SEC Coach of the Year, Taylor Huff was named SEC Freshman of the Year and six Vols have been selected to the 2021 All-Southeastern Conference teams, as the league office announces awards for after Sunday morning. announced the season. Voted by the league's coaches, Senior Mackenzie George was awarded First Team All-SEC honors, while Red Shirt sophomore Jaida Thomas, freshman Taylor Huff and senior Wrenne French were named Second Team All-SEC. Tennessee landed three on the SEC All-Freshman Team with Taylor Huff, Jordan Fusco and Claire Rainelk on the list. Tennessee has now named nine players to the SEC All-Freshman Team in the past eight seasons. Brian PenskySEC Coach of the Year In his 10th season at Rocky Top, Pensky led UT to its second straight SEC East Championship. With a record of 15-2-0 overall and 8-2-0 in conference play, the 2021 squad had the most regular season wins in the program's history, not conceding a single goal in non-conference play. by which a program was drawn up. -best shutout run of 633:53 over eight games. It is Pensky's first SEC Coach of the Year award and the first time a UT coach has been tagged since Angela Kelly in 2005. Mackenzie GeorgeFirst Team All-SEC In her third season with Tennessee, George receives her second All-SEC award, earning First Team All-SEC honors. With eight assists this season, George ranks first on the team in assists and has the fourth most goals with five. She finished the regular season strong, scoring goals in three consecutive games, including game winners against Georgia and Kentucky. Taylor HuffSEC Freshman of the Year, Second Team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman Team Huff has had a breakthrough season in her rookie campaign, finishing second on the team in goals scored with seven while racking up four assists. She has a knack for finding the goal at key moments, scoring in the 86th minute against No. 11 Auburn to force overtime and South Carolina in the 87th minute to secure the 1-0 win. She is only the third volunteer to collect the SEC Freshman of the Year award and the first since Genna Gorman in 2004. Jaida ThomasSecond Team All-SEC In her second season in the red shirt, Thomas scored eight goals and provided four assists to take first place in total points with 20. The striker from Irving, Texas, scored game winners against FGCU, Tennessee Tech, and in her home state. against Texas A&M. She also scored an assist on Mackenzie Georgein UT's crucial 3-1 win over Georgia. It is Thomas' second All-SEC award, who ended up on the SEC All-Freshman Team last year. Wrenne FrenchSecond Team All-SEC As a fifth-year senior, French anchors a backline in Tennessee that has netted just 10 goals a year and kicked off the season with a best shutout run of 633:53. She played a crucial role in the UT's ten shutouts this season, finishing second on the team in minutes with 1,325. Jordan Fusco SEC All Freshman Team Fusco has started nine games in her rookie season, scoring three goals and providing five assists. She scored the game winner against Miami in her second game at Rocky Top, finding Brooke Wilson to assist the game winner in the UT double overtime at number 11 Auburn. Claire RainSEC All Freshman Team Rain has had an immediate impact on the UT, starting 16 back-line games in its debut season. She was on the field for 405 minutes on Tennessee's program-best 633:53 shutout streak and is third on the team in minutes played at 1,317. Rain has found the net twice and provided three assists, including an assist to the game winner in UT's come-from-behind win over Texas A&M. First Team All-SEC Attacker: Anna Podojil, Arkansas

Attacker: Mollie Belisle, Georgia

Attacker: Tinaya Alexander, LSU

Ahead: Mackenzie George, Tennessee

Midfielder: Parker Goins, Arkansas

Midfielder: Anna Haddock, Auburn

Midfielder: Channing Foster, Ole Miss

Midfielder: Raegan Kelley, Vanderbilt

Defending: Reyna Reyes, Alabama

Defender: Bryana Hunter, Arkansas

Defender: Alyssa Malonson, Auburn

Defender: Jyllissa Harris, South Carolina

Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

In general: Taylor Malham, Arkansas Second Team All-SEC Attacker: Marissa Arias, Auburn

Attacker: Kit Loferski, Florida

Attacker: Jordyn Rhodes, Kentucky

Attacker: Haleigh Stackpole, Ole Miss

Ahead: Jaida Thomas, Tennessee

Midfielder: Kayla McKeon, Arkansas

Midfielder: Molly Martin, Ole Miss

Midfielder: Taylor Huff, Tennessee

Midfielder: Barbara Olivieri, Texas A&M

Midfielder: Maddie Elwell, Vanderbilt

Defender: Cecily Stoute, Georgia

Defender: Andrea Tyrell, Mississippi State

Defender: Wrenne French, Tennessee

Defender: Katie Smith, Texas A&M

Defender: Maya Antoine, Vanderbilt

Goalkeeper: Maddy Anderson, Mississippi State

In general: Abby Boyan, Georgia All-freshmen team Sophia Aragon, Arkansas

Jessie Dunn, Georgia

Danielle Lewin, Georgia

Ally Perry, State of Mississippi

Milena Fischer, Missouri

Jordan Fusco, Tennessee

Taylor Huff, Tennessee

Claire Rain, Tennessee

Maile Hayes, Texas A&M

Mia Pante, Texas A&M

Quinn Cornog, Vanderbilt Coach of the Year Brian Pensky, Tennessee Ahead of the year Mollie Belisle, Georgia Midfielder of the Year Parker Goins, Arkansas Defender of the Year Alyssa Malonson, Auburn Goalkeeper of the Year Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss Freshman of the year Taylor Huff, Tennessee Scholar Athlete of the Year Bryana Hunter, Arkansas

