India vs New Zealand, 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Highlights: Bowlers push New Zealand to a resounding 8-wicket win over India
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup Score: New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell left after scoring 49 points.© BCCI
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Devon Conway saw their team achieve the goal of 111 runs in 14.3 overs in the Super 12 match against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai. Daryl scored a brilliant 49 runs off 35 balls knock after Jasprit Bumrah eliminated Martin Guptill early in their innings. India started batting first, but New Zealand put in an inspired bowling performance. India was rocked early on with regular wickets as they finished the power play at 35/2. India was once again tied into the power playovers as they lost crucial wickets of the highest order. Ishan Kishan (4) was removed by Trent Boult, while KL Rahul (18) was fired by Tim Southee. Rohit Sharma (14) was sent back by Ish Sodhi. Soon Ish Sodhi got the prized scalp from skipper Virat Kohli for nine runs, with Rishabh Pant following suit. Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja tried to calm India’s nerves, but were unable to switch. Trent Boult finished 3-20, Ish Sodhi 2-17, Tim Southee 1-26 and Adam Milne 1-30 while Martin Guptill took 3 catches. Earlier, Team India skipper Kohli said the squad is making two changes to the team that had lost the last game by 10 wickets against Pakistan. Kishan and Shardul Thakur replaced Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the starting eleven. Suryakumar had to be dropped from the team due to a back spasm. Explaining the playing XI, Kohli said during the toss. (SCORE CARD)
India plays XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Adam Milne replaced Tim Seifert for New Zealand.
New Zealand plays XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway (w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
22:47 (ACTUAL)
NZ Win with 8 Wickets!
NZ Win with 33 balls left!
New Zealand started positively in their answer, scoring 44/1 in the power play after losing the wicket to Martin Guptill chasing for 111 runs
Skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell played cautiously and scored just above the required run rate to keep New Zealand on top in the run chase vs India
Batter Daryl Mitchell played a brilliant 49 run knock off 35 balls to keep New Zealand on course for a huge win
Kane Williamson and Devon Conway secured their team a comfortable eight-wicket win with 33 balls left
First win of the @T20WorldCup on the sign in Dubai. Scorecard | https://t.co/VFvqgNFGXd #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SI8xnPgR9z
BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 31, 2021
22:25 (ACTUAL)
Four!
NZ only needs 4 more runs
22:22 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Kane thigh briefs
NZ needs 9 runs from 38 balls
22:17 (IST)
Wicket!
Daryl goes to Bumrah
NZ now needs 15 runs from 44 balls with 8 wickets intact
22:13 (ACTUAL)
NZ on track!
NZ now needs 17 runs from 48 balls
IND seems to be losing its way
22:02 (ACTUAL)
Shardul admits 14!
Shardul Thakur concedes 14 runs on Daryl in 10th over
NZ is on course for a famous win here
NZ 83/1 after 10 overs
21:56 (ACTUAL)
NZ at the top!
New Zealand batters make it look easy here
NZ 69/1 after 9 overs
21:52 (ACTUAL)
NZ Comfortable In 111 Chase!
New Zealand batters Williamson and Daryl do this in singles and occasional borders
IND needs wickets here, and they need them fast
NZ 64/1 after 8 overs
21:48 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Daryl hits Shami for a huge six on the leg side
NZ 54/1 after 6.5 overs
21:43 (ACTUAL)
Twin Fours – Powerplay ends!
Jadeja is hit for two consecutive fours after conceding a six by Daryl
NZ 44/1 after 6 overs
21:42 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Daryl swings through the line of the ball against Jadeja for a huge six towards the center of the wicket region
NZ 36/1 after 5.2 overs
21:41 (ACTUAL)
NZ Play with care!
Kane Williamson and Daryl forego the hard balls and hang there
NZ 30/1 after 5 overs
21:39 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Jasper Bumrah finally gets Guptill for 20 runs in the long-on region
NZ 24/1 after 3.4 overs
21:31 (ACTUAL)
Play NZ risk-free!
NZ openers take no chances and have deliveries to play out chasing 111 runs
NZ 19/0 after 3 overs
21:28 (ACTUAL)
Twins Celebrate!
Guptill gets 8 runs on 2 balls against Varun
NZ openers start cautiously
NZ 14/0 after 2.3 overs
21:27 (ACTUAL)
Bumrah is off to a good start!
Bumrah gives away just one run to start brilliantly
NZ 6/0 after 2 overs
21:22 (ACTUAL)
NZ Run Chase Begins!
NZ openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are in the middle
Spinner Varun start procedure
NZ 5/0 after 1 left
21:13 (ACTUAL)
IND Ends on 110/7 after 20 overs!
India struggles to post 110/7 in 20 overs
Southee, Boult, Milne, Sodhi and Santner took wickets at regular intervals to limit the batting
India looked totally out of color from the start and failed to find the holes even in the power play
Only Hardik and Jadeja could pose any kind of threat, yet NZ finished on top
NZ will want to start strong against a dangerous Indian bowling lineup
Continue with the ball in Dubai. Trent Boult 3-20, Ish Sodhi 2-17, Tim Southee 1-26 and Adam Milne 1-30 while Martin Guptill took 3 catches. Follow the chase LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio. Scorecard | https://t.co/VFvqgNFGXd #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/CKnaYy68uY
BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 31, 2021
21:06 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Jadeja hits a huge six from a full toss on the side of the leg
IND 107/7 after 19.3 hours of overtime
21:06 (ACTUAL)
Southee on point!
Only 2 runs from the first 2 balls
IND 101/7 after 19.2 overs
21:03 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Shardul Thakur also leaves for Boult, India is clearly having a hard time
IND 94/7 after 18.4 overs
20:59 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Pandya leaves for Boult for 23 runs
IND 94/6 after 18.1 overs
20:58 (ACTUAL)
Four!
A boundary from the last ball of the 18th over helps India gain some momentum
IND 94/5 after 18 hours of overtime
20:53 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Finally a border on the last ball of the 17th over
Hardik cuts Boult across the point area for a four
IND 86/5 after 17 hours of overtime
20:51 (ACTUAL)
NZ Cruising!
Hardik doesn’t connect from the center of the bat as NZ bowlers bowl a bit off pace and wide from the batters
IND 80/5 after 16.3 overs
20:46 (ACTUAL)
First 15 overs are over!
India is in big trouble right now
Hardik and Jadeja will have to play amazing innings to get the most out of the last 5 overs now
IND 74/5 after 15 hours of overtime
20:43 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Rishabh Pant is tormented by a quick delivery by Adam Milne for 12 runs
IND 70/5 after 14.3 overtime
20:38 (ACTUAL)
IND’s last 36 balls remain!
There are only 36 balls left and the Pant-Hardik combination wants to make the most of it
IND 67/4 after 14 hours of overtime
20:35 (ACTUAL)
Neesham does a Superman – Wow!
Exceptional athleticism from Neesham as he scores a sure six from Hardik . saves
The all-rounder jumps to save the ball over the fence with one hand
IND 64/4 after 13.2 overtime
20:33 (ACTUAL)
Pants – Hardik Survive!
Pant and Hardik are dependent on singles for the time being and are expected to go full steam ahead for the last five years
IND 62/4 after 13 overtime hours
20:28 (ACTUAL)
India must increase the run rate!
NZ isn’t giving anything away here as the Indian batters struggle to find holes
IND 58/4 after 12 hours of overtime
20:24 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Kohli leaves for Sodhi for 9 runs as he tries to take him on
Boult takes a good catch on long position
IND 48/4 after 10.1 overs
20:18 (ACTUAL)
Halfway through the IND innings!
India must now switch with Kohli and Pant in the middle
NZ bowlers bowl clean lines and lengths
IND 48/3 after 10 hours of overtime
20:14 (ACTUAL)
NZ dictate terms!
NZ are in full control with Indian hopes now resting on Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant
IND 43/3 after 9 hours of overtime
20:08 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Ish Sodhi catches Rohit Sharma for 14 runs in 14 balls at long-on
IND 40/3 after 7.4 overs
20:06 (ACTUAL)
NZ at the top!
NZ spinner Santner concedes just two runs
IND 37/2 after 7 hours of overtime
20:01 (ACTUAL)
Power play ends!
India will be disappointed to have their openers back in the power play dugout
IND 35/2 after 6 overtime hours
20:00 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Just as India was looking to get back on track, Southee has the wicket of KL Rahul for 18 runs
IND 35/2 after 5.5 hours of overtime
7:58 PM (ACTUAL)
Four!
KL Rahul edges a ball behind the stumps to get a lucky border
IND 33/1 after 5.1 overs
7:55 PM (ACTUAL)
Four + Six!
Rohit ends the end in style
Milne hits the off-side for a four then picks a leg-side delivery for a huge six
IND 29/1 after 5 overtime hours
