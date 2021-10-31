Connect with us

India vs New Zealand, 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Highlights: Bowlers push New Zealand to a resounding 8-wicket win over India

Published

45 seconds ago

on

By

 


India vs New Zealand 2021 T20 World Cup Highlights: Bowlers propel New Zealand to a resounding 8-wicket win over India

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup Score: New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell left after scoring 49 points.© BCCI


New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Devon Conway saw their team achieve the goal of 111 runs in 14.3 overs in the Super 12 match against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai. Daryl scored a brilliant 49 runs off 35 balls knock after Jasprit Bumrah eliminated Martin Guptill early in their innings. India started batting first, but New Zealand put in an inspired bowling performance. India was rocked early on with regular wickets as they finished the power play at 35/2. India was once again tied into the power playovers as they lost crucial wickets of the highest order. Ishan Kishan (4) was removed by Trent Boult, while KL Rahul (18) was fired by Tim Southee. Rohit Sharma (14) was sent back by Ish Sodhi. Soon Ish Sodhi got the prized scalp from skipper Virat Kohli for nine runs, with Rishabh Pant following suit. Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja tried to calm India’s nerves, but were unable to switch. Trent Boult finished 3-20, Ish Sodhi 2-17, Tim Southee 1-26 and Adam Milne 1-30 while Martin Guptill took 3 catches. Earlier, Team India skipper Kohli said the squad is making two changes to the team that had lost the last game by 10 wickets against Pakistan. Kishan and Shardul Thakur replaced Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the starting eleven. Suryakumar had to be dropped from the team due to a back spasm. Explaining the playing XI, Kohli said during the toss. (SCORE CARD)

India plays XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Adam Milne replaced Tim Seifert for New Zealand.

New Zealand plays XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway (w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Highlights from Dubai International Stadium in Dubail







  • 22:47 (ACTUAL)

    NZ Win with 8 Wickets!

    NZ Win with 33 balls left!

    New Zealand started positively in their answer, scoring 44/1 in the power play after losing the wicket to Martin Guptill chasing for 111 runs

    Skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell played cautiously and scored just above the required run rate to keep New Zealand on top in the run chase vs India

    Batter Daryl Mitchell played a brilliant 49 run knock off 35 balls to keep New Zealand on course for a huge win

    Kane Williamson and Devon Conway secured their team a comfortable eight-wicket win with 33 balls left

  • 22:25 (ACTUAL)

    Four!

    NZ only needs 4 more runs

  • 22:22 (ACTUAL)

    Four!

    Kane thigh briefs

    NZ needs 9 runs from 38 balls

  • 22:17 (IST)

    Wicket!

    Daryl goes to Bumrah

    NZ now needs 15 runs from 44 balls with 8 wickets intact

  • 22:13 (ACTUAL)

    NZ on track!

    NZ now needs 17 runs from 48 balls

    IND seems to be losing its way

  • 22:02 (ACTUAL)

    Shardul admits 14!

    Shardul Thakur concedes 14 runs on Daryl in 10th over

    NZ is on course for a famous win here

    NZ 83/1 after 10 overs

  • 21:56 (ACTUAL)

    NZ at the top!

    New Zealand batters make it look easy here

    NZ 69/1 after 9 overs

  • 21:52 (ACTUAL)

    NZ Comfortable In 111 Chase!

    New Zealand batters Williamson and Daryl do this in singles and occasional borders

    IND needs wickets here, and they need them fast

    NZ 64/1 after 8 overs

  • 21:48 (ACTUAL)

    Six !

    Daryl hits Shami for a huge six on the leg side

    NZ 54/1 after 6.5 overs

  • 21:43 (ACTUAL)

    Twin Fours – Powerplay ends!

    Jadeja is hit for two consecutive fours after conceding a six by Daryl

    NZ 44/1 after 6 overs

  • 21:42 (ACTUAL)

    Six !

    Daryl swings through the line of the ball against Jadeja for a huge six towards the center of the wicket region

    NZ 36/1 after 5.2 overs

  • 21:41 (ACTUAL)

    NZ Play with care!

    Kane Williamson and Daryl forego the hard balls and hang there

    NZ 30/1 after 5 overs

  • 21:39 (ACTUAL)

    Wicket!

    Jasper Bumrah finally gets Guptill for 20 runs in the long-on region

    NZ 24/1 after 3.4 overs

  • 21:31 (ACTUAL)

    Play NZ risk-free!

    NZ openers take no chances and have deliveries to play out chasing 111 runs

    NZ 19/0 after 3 overs

  • 21:28 (ACTUAL)

    Twins Celebrate!

    Guptill gets 8 runs on 2 balls against Varun

    NZ openers start cautiously

    NZ 14/0 after 2.3 overs

  • 21:27 (ACTUAL)

    Bumrah is off to a good start!

    Bumrah gives away just one run to start brilliantly

    NZ 6/0 after 2 overs

  • 21:22 (ACTUAL)

    NZ Run Chase Begins!

    NZ openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are in the middle

    Spinner Varun start procedure

    NZ 5/0 after 1 left

  • 21:13 (ACTUAL)

    IND Ends on 110/7 after 20 overs!

    India struggles to post 110/7 in 20 overs

    Southee, Boult, Milne, Sodhi and Santner took wickets at regular intervals to limit the batting

    India looked totally out of color from the start and failed to find the holes even in the power play

    Only Hardik and Jadeja could pose any kind of threat, yet NZ finished on top

    NZ will want to start strong against a dangerous Indian bowling lineup

  • 21:06 (ACTUAL)

    Six !

    Jadeja hits a huge six from a full toss on the side of the leg

    IND 107/7 after 19.3 hours of overtime

  • 21:06 (ACTUAL)

    Southee on point!

    Only 2 runs from the first 2 balls

    IND 101/7 after 19.2 overs

  • 21:03 (ACTUAL)

    Wicket!

    Shardul Thakur also leaves for Boult, India is clearly having a hard time

    IND 94/7 after 18.4 overs

  • 20:59 (ACTUAL)

    Wicket!

    Pandya leaves for Boult for 23 runs

    IND 94/6 after 18.1 overs

  • 20:58 (ACTUAL)

    Four!

    A boundary from the last ball of the 18th over helps India gain some momentum

    IND 94/5 after 18 hours of overtime

  • 20:53 (ACTUAL)

    Four!

    Finally a border on the last ball of the 17th over

    Hardik cuts Boult across the point area for a four

    IND 86/5 after 17 hours of overtime

  • 20:51 (ACTUAL)

    NZ Cruising!

    Hardik doesn’t connect from the center of the bat as NZ bowlers bowl a bit off pace and wide from the batters

    IND 80/5 after 16.3 overs

  • 20:46 (ACTUAL)

    First 15 overs are over!

    India is in big trouble right now

    Hardik and Jadeja will have to play amazing innings to get the most out of the last 5 overs now

    IND 74/5 after 15 hours of overtime

  • 20:43 (ACTUAL)

    Wicket!

    Rishabh Pant is tormented by a quick delivery by Adam Milne for 12 runs

    IND 70/5 after 14.3 overtime

  • 20:38 (ACTUAL)

    IND’s last 36 balls remain!

    There are only 36 balls left and the Pant-Hardik combination wants to make the most of it

    IND 67/4 after 14 hours of overtime

  • 20:35 (ACTUAL)

    Neesham does a Superman – Wow!

    Exceptional athleticism from Neesham as he scores a sure six from Hardik . saves

    The all-rounder jumps to save the ball over the fence with one hand

    IND 64/4 after 13.2 overtime

  • 20:33 (ACTUAL)

    Pants – Hardik Survive!

    Pant and Hardik are dependent on singles for the time being and are expected to go full steam ahead for the last five years

    IND 62/4 after 13 overtime hours

  • 20:28 (ACTUAL)

    India must increase the run rate!

    NZ isn’t giving anything away here as the Indian batters struggle to find holes

    IND 58/4 after 12 hours of overtime

  • 20:24 (ACTUAL)

    Wicket!

    Kohli leaves for Sodhi for 9 runs as he tries to take him on

    Boult takes a good catch on long position

    IND 48/4 after 10.1 overs

  • 20:18 (ACTUAL)

    Halfway through the IND innings!

    India must now switch with Kohli and Pant in the middle

    NZ bowlers bowl clean lines and lengths

    IND 48/3 after 10 hours of overtime

  • 20:14 (ACTUAL)

    NZ dictate terms!

    NZ are in full control with Indian hopes now resting on Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

    IND 43/3 after 9 hours of overtime

  • 20:08 (ACTUAL)

    Wicket!

    Ish Sodhi catches Rohit Sharma for 14 runs in 14 balls at long-on

    IND 40/3 after 7.4 overs

  • 20:06 (ACTUAL)

    NZ at the top!

    NZ spinner Santner concedes just two runs

    IND 37/2 after 7 hours of overtime

  • 20:01 (ACTUAL)

    Power play ends!

    India will be disappointed to have their openers back in the power play dugout

    IND 35/2 after 6 overtime hours

  • 20:00 (ACTUAL)

    Wicket!

    Just as India was looking to get back on track, Southee has the wicket of KL Rahul for 18 runs

    IND 35/2 after 5.5 hours of overtime

  • 7:58 PM (ACTUAL)

    Four!

    KL Rahul edges a ball behind the stumps to get a lucky border

    IND 33/1 after 5.1 overs

  • 7:55 PM (ACTUAL)

    Four + Six!

    Rohit ends the end in style

    Milne hits the off-side for a four then picks a leg-side delivery for a huge six

    IND 29/1 after 5 overtime hours

