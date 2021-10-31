Official NJSIAA Football Playoff Matchups 2021





Gridiron New Jersey, which compiles the United Power Rankings for the state’s athletic governing body, released its final power rankings and playoff projections late Saturday night, and on Sunday morning, the NJSIAA finalized the 20 public school brackets for the state tournament. In the final UPR calculated by Gridiron New Jersey, a total of 22 Shore Conference public schools qualify for the NJSIAA playoffs. In Non-Public A, Donovan Catholic and St. John Vianney qualify and in Non-Public B, Red Bank Catholic is expected to be the top seed. However, the non-public groups will be placed by a committee, so the UPR status may not match the playoff seeds. The playoffs are as follows: NJSIAA Playoff Matchups 2021 Non-public A – Officially 9-Notre Dame (4-4) at 8-Donovan Catholic (5-4), winner at 1-Mons Catholic (9-0) 12-St. John Vianney (3-6) at 5-Seton Hall Prep (6-3) 13-Pope John (1-8) at 4-St. Peter’s preparation (6-3) 11-Paul VI (6-2) on 6-Don Bosco Prep (5-4), winner on 3-St. Joseph (Monvale) (6-3) 10-Camden Catholic (6-2) at 7-Delbarton (4-5), winner at 2-St. Augustine (8-1) Non-public B – Officially 8-Immaculata (7-2) at 1-DePaul (7-2) 5-Holy Ghost (3-5) at 4-Hudson Catholic (8-1) 6-St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0) at 3-St. Joseph (Hammonton) (7-2) 7-Morris Catholic (4-5) at 2-Red Bench Catholic (8-1) North 1, Group 5 – Officially 8-Elizabeth (3-6) at 1-East Orange (8-0) 5-Westfield (3-5) at 4-West Orange (6-3) 6-Montclair (5-4) at 3-Passaic Tech (6-3) 7-Columbia (5-4) at 2-Ridgewood (6-2) North 2, Group 5 – Officially 8-Livingston (4-5) at 1-Union (8-1) 5-Eastside (5-3) at 4-Bridgewater-Raritan (6-3) 6-Union City (4-5) at 3-Phillipsburg (6-3) 7-Hackensack (3-5) at 3-Clifton (7-2) Central Jersey Group 5 – Officially 8-New Brunswick (4-5) at 1-Hillsborough (9-0) 5-Williamstown (4-5) at 4-South (4-4) 6-Eastern (4-4) at 3-North Brunswick (6-3) 7-Egg Harbor (7-3) at 2-Cherokee (5-2) South Jersey Group 5 – Officially 8-Lenape (2-6) at 1-Washington Township (6-2) 5-Old Bridge (6-3) at 4-Kingsway (4-4) 6-East Brunswick (8-1) at 3-Toms River North (5-3) 7-Edison (6-3) at 2-Manalapan (6-2) North 1, Group 4 – Officially 8-Montgomery on 1-Northern Highlands (9-0) 5-Mount Olive (7-2) at 4-Morris Knolls (6-3) 6-Ridge (6-2) at 3-Woodbridge (7-2) 7-Chatham (6-3) at 2-Ramapo (8-1) North 2, Group 4 – Officially 8-Linden (3-5) at 1-Irvington (7-2) 5-Colonia (7-2) at 4-Randolph (7-2) 6-Middletown North (5-3) at 3-Sayreville (7-2) 7-North Hunterdon (5-4) at 2-Central City South (6-1) Central Jersey Group 4 – Officially 8-Hightstown (6-3) at 1-Winslow Township (6-2) 5-Timber Creek (3-6) at 4– Foal neck (5-3) 6-Clearview (5-3) at 3-Lace (5-3) 7-Hammonton (5-5) at 2-Shawnee (5-3) South Jersey Group 4 – Officially 8-Toms River South (3-6) at 1-Millville (7-1) 5-Central Regional (6-3) at 4-Pennsauken (7-2) 6-Freehold (5-4) at 3-Long Branch (6-1) 7 Mainland (4-5) at 2-Ocean City (9-0) North 1, Group 3 – Officially 8-top (5-4) at 1-West Morris (6-3) 5-Nutley (6-3) at 4-Old Tappan (4-5) 6-West Milford (4-5) at 3-Lincoln (8-1) 7-Wayne Valley (3-6) at 2-West Essex (7-2) North 2, Group 3 – Officially 8-Demarest (4-5) on 1-Cranford (8-0) 5-Montville (6-3) at 4-Pascack Valley (6-3) 6-Warren Hills (6-3) at 3-Sparta (6-3) 7-Vernon (6-3) at 2-River Dell (7-2) Central Jersey Group 3 – Officially 8-Oak comb (3-5) on 1-Rumson Fair Haven (7-1) 5-Delran (6-2) at 4-Burlington Township (7-1) 6-Holmdel (3-5) at 3-Manasquan (6-2) 7-Triton (6-4) at 2-Woodrow Wilson (5-2) South Jersey Group 3 – Officially 8-Absegami (3-6) at 1-Cedar Creek (9-0) 5-Rahway (4-4) at 4-Somerville (7-2) 6-Ewing (6-3) at 3-Delsea (9-0) 7-Hopewell Valley (5-3) at 2-Wall (5-3) North 1, Group 2 – Officially 8-Hannover Park (4-4) on 1-Ramsey (9-0) 5-Glen Rock (5-2) at 4-Waldwick (6-2) 6-Lakeland (4-5) at 3-Westwood (6-3) 7-Whippany Park (7-1) at 2-Caldwell (8-0) North 2, Group 2 – Officially 8-Pompton Lakes (5-3) on 1-Rutherford (7-1) 5-Lenape Valley (6-3) at 4-Ridgefield Park (7-2) 6-Jefferson (4-5) at 3-Hawthorne (7-1) 7-Verona (4-4) at 2-Newton (9-0) Central Jersey Group 2 – Officially 8-Barnegat (6-3) at 1-Raritan (4-4) 5-Overbrook (8-1) at 4-Hillside (6-2) 6-Middle Township (6-1) at 3-Haddonfield (6-2) 7-Bound Brook (4-5) at 2-Bernards (7-2) South Jersey Group 2 – Officially 8-Monmouth (6-3) at 1-Point Pleasant Boro (7-1) 5-New Providence (7-1) in 4-Delaware Valley (7-2) 6-Haddon Heights (5-3) at 3-Nottingham (8-0) 7-Sterling (5-4) at 2-Willingboro (6-3) North 1, Group 1 – Officially 8-Shabazz (3-5) at 1-Park Ridge (7-1) 5-Becton (6-3) at 4-Wallington (6-2) 6-Kittatinny (5-4) on 3-Newark West Side (5-4) 7-Walkill Valley (4-5) at 2-Hasbrouck Heights (5-3) North 2, Group 1 – Officially 8-Butler (4-5) at 1-Mountain Lakes (6-2) 5-Wood-Ridge (5-4) at 4-Weequahic (5-4) 6-Brearley (7-2) at 3-Boonton (8-1) 7-Cresskill (3-5) at 2-Cedar Grove (8-1) Central Jersey Group 1 – Officially 8-South Hunterdon (7-1) on 1-Paulsboro (7-1) 5-New Egypt (7-1) in 4-Gloucester City (7-0) 6-Gateway (3-5) at 3-Audubon (6-1) 7 key gate (6-2) at 2-Salem (7-1) South Jersey Group 1 – Officially 8-Maple Shade (6-3) at 1-Woodbury (8-0) 5-Asbury Park (4-4) at 4-Penns Grove (5-4) 6-Middlesex (3-5) at 3-Woodstown (6-2) 7-Burlington City (4-4) at 2-bank (6-2) These are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from niche . 