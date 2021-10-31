Preview and best bets for the Paris Masters of the ATP Tour

Our tennis man Andy Schooler has 6/1 and 50/1 picks for this week’s Rolex Paris Masters.

Tennis betting tips: Paris Masters 2pts win Alex Zverev on 6/1 (Overall) 1pt ie Cameron Norrie at 50/1 (BetVictor) 1pt Taylor Fritz wins first quarter on 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet Odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Rolex Paris Masters Paris, France (inside hard) Novak Djokovic is back in action at the Paris Masters after a seven-week hiatus, but he makes little appeal as a 13/8 shot. This is his first appearance since his attempt at the Grand Slam fell on the final hurdle of the US Open, a blow that must have been mentally shattering. The champion that he is, Djokovic can react very well right away, but I think you have to take into account what else the Serb is playing this season. After Paris, Djokovic heads to Turin, where the hell is on offer to win the ATP Finals for a record-matching fifth time, and to take the number one at the end of the year for the seventh time (he already has that record). And close the year by competing for Serbia in the Davis Cup final. Hugely patriotic, Id even go so far as to say that this could be his main goal for the rest of 2021. That leaves what’s happening this week somewhat secondary and it’s interesting to note that Djokovic is also entered in France’s doubles. He’s doing that with one eye on that Davis Cup final, but it also suggests to me that he’s not 100 percent sure going deep into singles and that the doubles will give him the chance to get matches under his belt prior to that. to Turin. In short, I am not interested in supporting Djokovic, as good as he is, on 13/8. Instead, I prefer the chances of ALEX ZVEREV at nearly four times the price. The German is arguably the most consistent player since Wimbledon and his good form shows no signs of abating. On Sunday, he claimed the title in Vienna by beating Frances Tiafoe in the final.

A particularly pleasing aspect of that game for Zverev was his serve, which yielded 19 aces and a first-serve percentage of 82. He won 80% of the points behind that first pitch. Even the second serve was decent (60% of the points won) when it was needed. It’s a stark contrast to 12 months ago when he had plenty of double faults and his second serve was a commitment. That title contributed to his success in Cincinnati and at the Summer Olympics, while he was narrowly beaten by Djokovic in the US Open semifinals. Zverev has now won 25 of his last 27 matches and 6/1 that he will add another five wins this week is looking good. Zverev made it to the final here last season so he has shown he is capable of playing on the GreenSet Grand Prix surface in Bercy and what better preparation could there be for him for that ATP final in Turin? There is a week between the two events, so fatigue shouldn’t be such a big concern.

Grigor Dimitrov and Casper Ruud are the two seeds he will face for the semi-finals, but it is in those last four stages where the biggest test could come. Daniil Medvedev has beaten Zverev in their last three encounters, including one here in last year’s final. That said, Zverev still leads 5-4 overall while Medvedev has played little since the US Open and you wonder if his motivation levels will be at their peak as he still has that first Grand Slam success and has already booked his spot at the ATP final. Medvedev may also have to beat Jannik Sinner, one of those who still has the guts to secure a place in Turin, in the quarter-finals, so it’s far from certain that Zverev will have to overcome the second seed to reach the final . Can Brit complete an Italian job? That hunt for the last two spots in the ATP Finals is very outrageous, as those involved in the Paris race will be going full steam ahead. Sinner, at a best price of 22/1, is sure to have his following. I still wonder how he lost a 6-3 5-2 lead in the Vienna semi-final when these columns of money was on him. That can leave a mental scar. The same can be said of CAMERON NORRIE, another of last week’s picks. This one managed to blow up three match points when he lost to Felix Auger-Aliasime. However, he is another tempting prize this week and he will need a deep run if he is to make it to Turin. Norrie won the final Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells a few weeks ago, extending his title in Los Cabos and a final appearance in San Diego. He has really enjoyed the hard courts over the past few months and while he has yet to deliver similar results indoors, I don’t think there is anything in his game that will really hold him back on that front. Norrie has nine top-20 wins to his name this season, two of them against top-10 players. Admittedly, he’ll probably need to add one of the last two if he’s to make it to the final here, but Norrie is playing great stuff at the moment and he’ll do everything he can to deliver the results he craves. At 50/1 I try a poke in each direction.