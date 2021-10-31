Sports
Palmyra beats Hershey 5-0 in hockey quarter-finals
Corners are game-changers in field hockey, and in district playoffs, they are often the last factor in determining whether a team is moving forward.
Palmyra earned 11 corners on Saturday. The Cougars scored on four of them. And the final score against Hershey was 5-0.
I think we worked very well as a team today, said Palmyra senior striker Anna Miller. And we had great ball movement, which I think is our greatest strength when we play as a team.
Four Cougars scored on their home turf.
Straight out of the gates, 3 minutes and 15 seconds into the game, Palmyra deserved a corner. Miller was able to convert. And when the third corner of the game followed, Avery Russell followed and scored again.
Just before half time, Maddie Hudson extended the points when she scored on a corner. She was assisted by Alexa Derr.
Miller, again, on a corner, found her third quarter shot at the strike line and sank it into the cage.
Hershey’s one of our rivals, Miller said. I think we play very well against them, and they are good competition. So I expected it to be a good game. It’s definitely a high score for a playoff game, but it was great. And we had a lot of different people scoring, so a lot of opportunities with different people.
The last goal came in the fourth quarter, just when things started to get a bit more physical. Derr had the ball and carried it just inside the top of the circle.
Well, if you can hear from the sidelines, you can always turn, turn, and I just went a little hard to the right and pretended to go backwards, Derr said. And then I turned around and took it strong.
Hersheys’ powerful defense was brought to a halt by Derr’s speed. She was able to drill it into the bottom right side of the cage.
Palmyra head coach Kent Harshman said he was excited, especially with their corner kicks.
We talked about what to do, Harshman said. And we had kids who made great decisions, made adjustments.
The game in the rest of the field, he said he was happy that his players could keep their composure.
It always seems to get physical with Hershey, he said. We had a few breakdowns early in the game, but we still recovered to play. That’s a huge thing.
Hershey was snappy and didn’t hand the game over to Palmyra. The Trojans actually had a fast passing game that worked well for them especially in the first half.
The players couldn’t get the shots on target or off fast enough. But their initial pace caused Palmyra temporary grief.
Overall, it was a fantastic effort, said Harshman, who firmly believes that the Keystone Division within the Mid-Penn Conference is the toughest division in the state.
Both Hershey and Palmyra are in the Keystone Division.
And in all likelihood, we’ll have another Keystone Division opponent on Wednesday night, Harshman said.
Palmyras Abbey Mateer played an exceptionally composed game in the backfield. She showed off her stickwork along the sidelines as she moved the ball firmly on the seam of the field.
The details are what took the Palmyras team to the next round. Something Hershey head coach Savanna Lenker said was missing from her team on Saturday.
Hershey collected two corners and took three shots.
On the attacking side of the ball, we had a lot more chances this time than the last time we played and lost 2-0, Lenker said. I think we’re a bit in our own heads today. We know Palmyra is a good team and we have to do our best. Our gameplay doesn’t have to change; our execution does. And show that in our next game.
Hershey goes to the consolation round. Palmyra will face Mechanicsburg in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals on Wednesday.
Palmyra – 5
Angles: 11
Shots: 7
Saves: 2
Hershey – 0
Angles: 2
Shots: 3
Saves: 3
