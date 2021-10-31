Daniil Medvedev Coy about playing in Australian Open





US Open champion Daniil Medvedev says he is willing to participate in the Australian Open but would not commit, as only players who have been vaccinated against Covid are allowed to participate. The 25-year-old Russian said he agrees with world number one Novak Djokovic and that medical records should be confidential and private. It seems almost certain that only the vaccinated players will be allowed to participate in the first Grand Slam of the season, which starts on January 17 in Melbourne. Despite a leaked email from the WTA last week suggesting that unvaccinated players could be quarantined for 14 days, Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews ruled that no exceptions would be made. Nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic is one of several players who have refused to share their vaccination status, raising doubts as to whether he will defend his title. Medvedev did not comment on his own status but says he is eager to add back-to-back Slam titles. “Look, I want to play there,” he told via Zoom on Sunday at a press conference prior to the Paris Masters, where he is the defending champion. “I’ve always said that I really like Novak’s answer, which is that I want to keep my medical treatment, whether it’s a head or leg injury, private. “That’s not for nothing, because tennis is such a brutal sport where you are always one on one with your opponent and any information you give him can go against you. “I decided at some point to keep my medical information private unless it’s clear. “So if you play against Australia, for example, you are clearly vaccinated. “I’m willing to play in Australia, but I can’t say if you’ll see me there in January.” Medvedev – who still has hopes of replacing Djokovic as the world number one by the end of the season – said it will be interesting to see who plays in the first Slam of 2022. “If they play in Australia it will be easy to see who has been vaccinated,” said the world number two. “Of course you can say you’re injured, which is sometimes true, but I’m willing to play in Australia and that’s all I have to say.” This year’s Australian Open was hit hard by the pandemic, with all players quarantined for two weeks while crowds were limited and a five-day snap-lockdown was called midway through the event. promoted Fully vaccinated players are expected to be able to enter Australia without being quarantined or restricted to bio-safe bubbles, the leaked email said. Tennis Australia said earlier this week it is working with both the Victorian and federal governments on player conditions, saying it was “optimistic that we can keep the Australian Open as close to pre-pandemic conditions as possible”. Topics mentioned in this article

