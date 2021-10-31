No. 13 Women’s Volleyball Brings Home Game To Illinois





Next game: Michigan 11/5/2021 | 7:30 pm UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Kaitlyn Hordo and Joni Parker combined to hit .465, but early errors proved costly for No. 13 Penn State women’s volleyball in a 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-22) loss to visiting Illinois in a Big Ten match Saturday at Rec Hall. The loss drops Penn State’s record to 15-7 overall and 8-4 in the Big Ten. Illinois, which became the first unranked team since 2015 to beat the Lions in Rec Hall, improved to 16-7 overall and 8-4 in the conference. The Illini may not be unranked for long. They went into the week with the most votes of any team not in the top 25 of the AVCA Coaches Poll. Hord was almost unstoppable in the middle, hitting .625 with 16 kills. Parker led all players with 23 kills while hitting .383. She just missed a double-double with nine digs. Penn State batted .327 as a team, including .387 or better in each of the first three sets, but was doomed by eight Illinois aces and 12 service errors of its own. Kylie Bruder, a serving specialist for the Illini, did a lot of that damage with four aces. Penn State hit .400 with 18 kills en route to a 25-20 win in set one. The Lions hit .387 with 17 kills in set two and .410 with 18 kills in set three, but still dropped both sets. The second set changed the momentum of the match. Parker put Penn State at 23-21 with a kill, but Illinois went on a 4-0 run to end the set and tie the game. The last two runs came on an offense by the Lions and then an ace by Diana Brown. Penn State led again late in the set in the third and got a shot at the set point after rising 24-23. The Lions had a second chance at 25-24 after a kill by Pritchard before Illinois closed the set with a 3-0 run on a Penn State service foul and two kills. Raina Terry led Illinois with 17 kills. Megan Cooney counted 14 kills on .343 hit and added seven digs. Kyla Swanson led all players by seven blocks. Gabby Blossom recorded her eighth straight double-double for Penn State, finishing with 56 assists and 19 digs. Her 56 assists were the second most in a single game for Penn State during the 25-point rally scoring era (2008-present). She passed the previous second place finish of 55 twice achieved by Micha Hancock, who still holds the program record in a four-set match during that scoring era with 63 against Northwestern in 2013. Penn State’s other six assists came from Libero Jenna Hampton . She came second on the team in digs with 18. Adanna Rollins ended with 10 digs and just missed a double-double with nine kills. The Lions had five aces in the games. Allie Holland had three while also making seven kills on hitting .429. Quinn Menger contributed two aces. Penn State is back at Rec Hall next weekend for two more games. The Lions will play in Michigan at 7:30 PM on Friday and Michigan State at 7:00 PM on Saturday

