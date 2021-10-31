Birthday Party of Sania Mirza’s Son Celebrated by Pakistani Cricket Stars





From the bond between the legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Zaheer Abbas to the great camaraderie between Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar, Indian and Pakistani cricketers have shown that friendship knows no bounds despite the political tensions between the two nations. IND vs NZ Live | Cricket News These cricketers pull each other’s legs, chat with each other and also eat out together. The latest was when Pakistani pacesetter Hasan Ali and teammates joined Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza to celebrate the third birthday of Shoaib and Sania’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Hasan took to Twitter to express his wishes and said: “Happy 3rd birthday to this sweetheart Izhaan Mirza Malik. May you have everything you wish for and may you make your parents proud InshaAllah. Many prayers and love from us.” – Spent good time with family and friends on Izhaan’s 3rd birthday. Thank you all for joining us and making it even more special for us âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #HappyBirthdayIzhaan pic.twitter.com/VaRLcCnguB — Shoaib Malik ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ° (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2021 Besides Hasan Ali, other Pakistani cricketers who attended Izhaan’s birthday were Pakistani captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and etc. Earlier, light moments were shared between former players of India and Pakistan, as Gavaskar and Abbas celebrated the anniversary of Kapil Dev’s debut in Test cricket along with Akhtar. The legends were seen having a gala time, including the cutting of the cake in Dubai. Also, Akhtar gave a good shoulder massage to Gavaskar. For the cricket followers, social media becomes their source of entertainment during every ICC match between India and Pakistan as Harbhajan and Akhtar regularly exchange witty tweets. Chilling with the best of the best.

The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev.

All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla. #Pakistan #India #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wmXj6XESMw — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 16, 2021 Recently, Pakistan put an end to their 29-year-old jinx as they recorded their first-ever win over India in World Cups. The Babar Azam-led side beat Virat Kohli’s men by 10 wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai. Although India was divided in two – India and Pakistan – in August 1947, there is still a thread of mutual love and admiration that unites the hearts on both sides.

