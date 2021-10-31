Section 1, Section 9 Girls Tennis Results at State Championships





The Byram Hills girls tennis team accomplished something this weekend that no other program at the NYSPHSAA Championships could The Bobcats were the only singles and doubles team in the state to advance to the quarterfinals or beyond. “From one school, it’s almost unheard of for both to make it to the semi-finals in singles and doubles,” said coach Mike Raccinelli. “It’s the best result for a male or female Byram Hills tennis player in history.” Bobcat’s senior Alyssa Margolin, this year’s Section 1 singles champion, took the bronze medal in singles by winning her match on Saturday against Friends Academy’s Isabella Sha7-5, 2-6, 6-2. And the Byram Hills tandem of junior Chloe Bernstein and freshman Jenna Kleynerman also took third place in the doubles tournament. They defeated Kylie Mariano and Elizabeth Norris of Brighton 7-5, 6-4. “I think it’s very special,” said Margolin. “I’ve competed in the state tournament in previous years and I took third place with my sister in the doubles, but this year I was just really excited to be back in the state tournament atmosphere. Even though I got third again place, I think it’s still a huge achievement because I think the singles was very different from the doubles. I’m really proud of how I competed, how I kept my composure and kept myself together.” After a loss in the semifinals, Bernstein and Kleynerman, who appeared in the States for the first time, trailed 1-5 in the first set of their consolation match. But the duo’s mental strength shone through during their sudden comeback. “It’s rare to come back and win the set when you’re 1-5 down,” said Raccinelli. “When they came back, they knocked that match upside down.” Byram Hills, one of two Section 1 team champions, advanced to next weekend’s first-ever NYSPHSAA team state tournament. The small school champion Bobcats, who won both regional competitions to qualify, will compete in the semifinals at the National Tennis Center in Queens starting 9:30 a.m. Friday. Scarsdale, the champion of the big schools, also won his regional matches and now plays in the semifinals at 11am or 12pm on Friday. Other Section 1 results of the individual state tournament included the Rye senior duo of Charlotte Ausfahl and Juliette Stone finishing fifth overall. The current Section 1 doubles champion defeated a duo from Roslyn 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. The Harrison duo of Alexia Lasberg and Hannah Rose advanced to the round of 16. Brewster’s Mia Palladino was the second highest finisher from the Hudson Valley. She placed sixth overall in singles. Monroe Woodbury’s Maeve Cassidy, the current Section 9 champion, finished eighth overall after losing in two sets to Longwood High School’s Victoria Matos. Bronxville’s Victoria McEnroe, Pelham’s Olivia Medrano and Kingston’s Lila Freeman also all advanced to the round of 16. Goshen’s Norah Staunton made it to the round of 32. All three doubles teams in Section 9 Mia Pagano and Noemi Krizso of Cornwall, Amy Hoyt and Mehal Mitra of Saugerties and Kelly McGoldrick and Ella Dueck of Washingtonville also fell in the round of 32. Twitter: @LoHud_Debbie

