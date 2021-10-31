Sathiyan-Harmeet breathes new life into old chemistry for first TT Tour double title

When the title was won, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai celebrated in their own way. We jumped around, really pumped up, and then a big hug, nothing loose, Sathiyan says. It’s a party they don’t indulge in too often as they haven’t played together since the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

On Saturday, the first time they had paired up in three years, they finally won the World Table Tennis Contender title in Tunis, Tunisia, beating the French team of Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin 3-1 in the final. It was their first tour doubles title, both individually and together. And there is also a long-term importance of the performance.

We took into account the team events at the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games next year and also the Paris Olympics, Sathiyan explains.

All these years it was generally (Achanta) Sharath Kamal and Harmeet who form a duo for the doubles match. We thought that if Harmeet and I play some tournaments and the combination works, it would give the team another choice to play for the doubles matches.

The duo may not have played for three years, but the last time they did, they won the rubber that secured the team gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Since then, both have walked different paths in their individual table tennis journeys. Sathiyan has moved up to the world’s number 24 in singles (the best rank an Indian has ever achieved), and Desai, currently 73rd in the world, has secured his place as a top 100 player.

However, when they got together to play on the same side of the table, they discovered after three years that they were both delving into their shared past in the domestic circuit.

Sathiyan remembers the camaraderie since they first met at a national event in 2001, and became regulars on the national team a decade later.

Were good friends out of court and shared a lot of data and analysis, says the 28-year-old, currently ranked 37. We know more about each other’s strengths and weaknesses than anyone else. And we believe in each other that if I say something, he knows I’m not bluffing.

Teamwork works

That confidence and data-sharing showed, especially in the tough semi-final against the world’s number 7 pair, Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi from Hungary.

Harmeet had once tried a banana, but it didn’t work. He seemed a little upset, but I told him to hold on. He did and it worked in our favor, says Sathiyan.

Harmeet also noticed that Nandor, who is a tough left-hander, was counting on a weak backhand return from me at crucial points. He told me about it and said to get around the shot (turn it into a forehand) and make some strong returns.

That’s the kind of input we could only give each other because we knew each other’s games so well.

In the final against the French team it was more of the same.

We both play close to the table and play fast, Desai says. If I attack, he can follow and if he attacks, I can follow. It is something that surprised the Europeans.

This was a good morale booster. Sharath and Sathiyan had come up with the plan to play to test the combination. We were comfortable and it was easy for us. It feels really good to win the title.

Now they will start playing on the same side of the field more often.

It will relieve some of the pressure on Sharath so he doesn’t have to play every doubles match. At the same time, the opponents knew it was always Sharath and Harmeet, now we can guess them because there is a different combination in the mix, adds Sathiyan.