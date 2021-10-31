Sports
Sathiyan-Harmeet breathes new life into old chemistry for first TT Tour double title
When the title was won, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai celebrated in their own way. We jumped around, really pumped up, and then a big hug, nothing loose, Sathiyan says. It’s a party they don’t indulge in too often as they haven’t played together since the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
On Saturday, the first time they had paired up in three years, they finally won the World Table Tennis Contender title in Tunis, Tunisia, beating the French team of Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin 3-1 in the final. It was their first tour doubles title, both individually and together. And there is also a long-term importance of the performance.
We took into account the team events at the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games next year and also the Paris Olympics, Sathiyan explains.
All these years it was generally (Achanta) Sharath Kamal and Harmeet who form a duo for the doubles match. We thought that if Harmeet and I play some tournaments and the combination works, it would give the team another choice to play for the doubles matches.
The duo may not have played for three years, but the last time they did, they won the rubber that secured the team gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Since then, both have walked different paths in their individual table tennis journeys. Sathiyan has moved up to the world’s number 24 in singles (the best rank an Indian has ever achieved), and Desai, currently 73rd in the world, has secured his place as a top 100 player.
However, when they got together to play on the same side of the table, they discovered after three years that they were both delving into their shared past in the domestic circuit.
Sathiyan remembers the camaraderie since they first met at a national event in 2001, and became regulars on the national team a decade later.
Were good friends out of court and shared a lot of data and analysis, says the 28-year-old, currently ranked 37. We know more about each other’s strengths and weaknesses than anyone else. And we believe in each other that if I say something, he knows I’m not bluffing.
Double win for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai! #Congratulations for gripping the #WTTTunis Men’s double title! #WTT #table tennis #ping pong pic.twitter.com/Rt0zu9bMyK
World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) October 30, 2021
Teamwork works
That confidence and data-sharing showed, especially in the tough semi-final against the world’s number 7 pair, Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi from Hungary.
Harmeet had once tried a banana, but it didn’t work. He seemed a little upset, but I told him to hold on. He did and it worked in our favor, says Sathiyan.
Harmeet also noticed that Nandor, who is a tough left-hander, was counting on a weak backhand return from me at crucial points. He told me about it and said to get around the shot (turn it into a forehand) and make some strong returns.
That’s the kind of input we could only give each other because we knew each other’s games so well.
In the final against the French team it was more of the same.
We both play close to the table and play fast, Desai says. If I attack, he can follow and if he attacks, I can follow. It is something that surprised the Europeans.
This was a good morale booster. Sharath and Sathiyan had come up with the plan to play to test the combination. We were comfortable and it was easy for us. It feels really good to win the title.
Now they will start playing on the same side of the field more often.
It will relieve some of the pressure on Sharath so he doesn’t have to play every doubles match. At the same time, the opponents knew it was always Sharath and Harmeet, now we can guess them because there is a different combination in the mix, adds Sathiyan.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/sathiyan-harmeet-rekindle-old-chemistry-for-first-tt-tour-doubles-title-7600975/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]