



The top 25 teams in college football will be shaken up again after another Saturday full of upset. As many as three teams in the top 10 No. 6 Michigan, No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 Ole Miss all lost in Week 9, further refining the top 25 teams for the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings. MORE: College Football Playoff Photo for Week 10 The Wolverines in particular lost a lot in week 9; though they fought tough against No. 8 Michigan State in what ended up being a 37-33 loss at Spartan Stadium, Jim Harbaugh faces the heat again after his team took a 30-14 lead in the second half. (The officials did nothing to help their cause). Iowa’s defeat was also demoralizing: the Hawkeyes lost their second game in a row, against Wisconsin, in a 27-7 snoozer after a bye. Lane Kiffin’s Rebels played well enough at number 18 Auburn, but were stopped three times in fourth place in the Tigers’ red zone. A single conversion or a few field goals would have changed the direction of a game in which Auburn went on to win 31-20. As it stands, Ole Miss is now in third place in the SEC West division race. MORE: College Football Rankings: What Michigan’s Loss to MSU Means for Ohio State, Oregon and More Elsewhere, Pitt fans were left furious after a controversial safety call or lack thereof allowed Miami to score an upset, wasting an otherwise stellar performance by Heisman Trophy hopeful Kenny Pickett. However, it was not all losses and setbacks. No. 5 Ohio State, No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 16 Baylor took out all of the wins to remain on the season with one loss apiece. The Buckeyes beat No. 20 Penn State 33-24; the Fighting Irish defeated North Carolina 44-34; and the Bears defeated Texas 31-24. MORE: Michigan’s latest collapse against Spartans puts deserved heat back on Jim Harbaugh All those games and more will shake up the latest top 25 rankings again. With that, Sporting News is looking ahead to the release of Sunday’s poll, trying to project what the latest rankings will look like: Projected college football rankings for week 10 Rank Team file 1 Georgia 8-0 2 Cincinnati 8-0 3 Alabama 7-1 4 Oklahoma 9-0 5 Ohio state 7-1 6 Michigan state 8-0 7 Oregon 7-1 8 Michigan 7-1 9 our lady 7-1 10 Wake Forest 8-0 11 State of Oklahoma 7-1 12 Texas A&M 6-2 13 maroon 6-2 14 Baylor 7-1 15 be Miss 6-2 16 Kentucky 6-2 17 Iowa 6-2 18 Houston 7-1 19 pitt 6-2 20 Louisiana 7-1 21 secondary school 7-1 22 Coastal Carolina 7-1 23 BYU 7-2 24 State of San Diego 7-1 25 Penn State 5-3

