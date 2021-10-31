



The Dow Tennis Classic announced today that Ashlyn Krueger, Katrina Scott, Elvina Kalieva and Reese Brantmeier have been awarded the wildcards for the main draw of the 2021 Dow Tennis Classic. The WTA 125 event now runs through this Sunday at the Greater Midland Tennis Center.

Wildcards for the qualifying tournament were awarded to Karina Miller and Emma Lella. An Ann Arbor born and current University of Michigan tennis player, Miller is the daughter of former Midlander David Miller and the niece of former tennis pro Anne (Miller) Borus, whose career highlights included being the first player to serve Serena. Williams defeated.



Krueger, 17, of Highland Village, Texas, is ranked 556 in the world. She is a two-time Orange Bowl champion and earned wildcards to the 2021 US Open in singles and doubles after winning the USTA National Championships. She also teamed up with Robin Montgomery to win the US Open Girls doubles title. Krueger made her WTA debut in the main draw at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic earlier this year. Scott, 17, of Woodland Hills, California is ranked 416 in the world. Scott made her Grand Slam debut at the US Open in 2020 as a wild card. She defeated Natalia Vikhlyantseva in straight sets to win her match in the first round, before falling to Amanda Anisimova in the second round. In 2019, Scott was on the winning Junior Billie Jean King Cup team alongside Montgomery and Connie Ma. Kalieva, 18, of Staten Island, New York, is ranked #421 in the world. Earlier this month, she reached her first professional singles final at the ITF World Tennis Tour event in Rancho Santa Fe, California. In September, she teamed up with Brantmeier to reach the US Open Girls’ Doubles final and also made her Grand Slam debut in the main draw after receiving a mixed doubles wildcard. Brantmeier, 17, of Cold Spring, Wisconsin, is ranked No. 605 in the world. Just a few weeks ago at Indian Wells, she upset Katie Boulter with number 20 to reach the second qualifying round. Last month, she advanced to the US Open Girls’ Doubles final after teaming up with Kalieva. She has also reached one final in doubles on the ITF World Tennis Tour. “The Dow Tennis Classic has always been a launching pad for some of the best tennis players in the world,” said tournament director Alex Maga. “Every year we have a competitive field and these four additions only make it stronger. We are excited to give these rising stars the opportunity to play in the Great Lakes Bay Region.”

