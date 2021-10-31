Luck of the Gophers gives you a swipe





Next game: in Wisconsin 11/5/2021 | 19:00 Bally Sports North PLUS 1130 KTLK/103.5 FM MINNEAPOLIS The No. 7 Men’s Gopher hockey program completed a series sweep over Notre Dame on Saturday night at No. 14, finishing the weekend with a 3-2 win at the 3M Arena in Mariucci in the first Big Ten Conference action of the year. Minnesota (5-3-0 overall, 2-0-0-0-0 Big Ten) has now won four games in a row against the Irish (4-3-0, 0-2-0-0-0 Big Ten) . Six Gophers scored points in victory with goals from Grant Cruikshank , Jonny Sorenson and Bryce Brodzinski . The ‘U’ improved to 3-0-0 this year when he scored first, as Cruikshank found it just before his second of the year at 11:25 of the opening period. Jackson LaCombe set the first target while Rhett Pitlick also picked up an assist for his point as a Gopher. The Gophers would hold onto a lead until the last second of the second period when Grant Silianoff scored for the Irish. Minnesota bounced back early in the third period as Sorenson scored his first of the season unassisted at 2:27, but Notre Dame also responded quickly with another equalizer from Solag Bakich at 2:56. And with three Big Ten points on the line late in the game, the Gophers top scorer stepped up for the Maroon & Gold with the game winner as Bryce Brodzinski just found it for the sixth time this season at 5:45 pm from assists from Blake McLaughlin and Brock Faber . Jack LaFontaine (5-3-0) added another win to his record book as the defending Mike Richter Award winner made 26 saves on 28 shots in the series finale and finished the weekend with 54 saves on 57 shots. Notre Dame had a 28-24 lead on shots, while Minnesota was 3-for-3 on penalty kill and 0-for-1 on power play. Comments from the coach “It was a huge weekend for us. I really feel like Jack was amazing,” Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said. “Let’s hope it’s another step in the right direction for us.” Remarkable McLaughlin and Brodzinski have now contributed six of Minnesota’s eight games this season and are the team’s top two points producers this year with eleven and nine respectively. Next: Madison Border Fight Minnesota continues the 2021-22 season next weekend with a two-game Big Ten series against Wisconsin in Madison. The Border Battle kicks off on Friday, November 5 at 7:00 PM CT (TV: Bally Sports North PLUS; Stream: BTN+/Bally Sports App; Radio: 1130 KTLK-AM/103.5 FM) with the series finale on Saturday, November 6 at 8:00 PM. 12:00 p.m. CT (TV: Bally Sports North PLUS; Stream: BTN+/Bally Sports app; Radio: 1130 KTLK-AM/103.5 FM). Both games will be played at the Kohl Center.

