Vienna Open: Zverev beats Tiafoe qualifier for 5th win in 2021





Alexander Zverev won his fifth ATP title of the season and 18th overall Sunday by beating American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open. The fourth-ranked German improved to 5-0 in the final this season and became the second player after Norwegian Casper Ruud to have a tour-leading five tournament wins in 2021. Zverev is 25-2 since losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of Wimbledon, a series that included titles at the Tokyo Olympics and the Cincinnati Masters. The season so far has been incredible. I’ve won the biggest event in the world, the Olympics, and I’ve won two ATP 500 and two Masters events, Zverev said. He failed to hold onto an early break for 3-1 when 49th-ranked Tiafoe snapped back, but Zverev broke the 49th-ranked American again at 6-5 when Tiafoe hit a forehand wide. Transylvania Open: Halep, Kontaveit meet in the top clash Tiafoe held off four break points in the second set before missing his only chance at Zverev’s serve 4-4. Tiafoe lost his next service game without scoring a point when Zverev capped off the win with a backhand return. Frances is a very dangerous opponent, especially when he is having fun on the field, Zverev said. “If he continues like this, he might be in the top 10 next season. The tennis he showed this week was truly world class. Tiafoe impressed at the Austrian indoor event with two come-from-behind wins. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas by the best of places after fighting back from a 3-0 deficit in the final set, finishing an 11-game winning run from Jannik Sinner as he recovered from a set and trailed 5-2 against the Italian. It was Tiafoe’s first tournament with more than one win against a top-20 opponent. This is the best week I’ve had in my career. It’s really emotional for me,” said Tiafoe. I can’t wait to see what happens in 2022, hopefully some great things.” Zverev improved to 6-1 in career talks against Tiafoe, who only beat the German at the 2017 Cincinnati Masters.

