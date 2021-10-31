Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring back Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David and Richard Sherman for New Orleans Saints game





The injury-poor Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some very key stretches going on Sunday with the New Orleans Saints, putting them much closer to full strength than they’ve been in weeks as they face off as a starter against former Bucs quarterback for the first time. James Winston standing. . Tight end Rob Gronkowski, inside linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Richard Sherman are all active after being listed as questionable on Friday. The only other questionable player in Friday’s injury report — cornerback Dee Delaney, who came on for Sherman and suffered an ankle injury last week — is inactive. Wide receiver Antonio Brown will also miss the second week in a row with an ankle injury.

1 Related Gronkowski suffered cracked ribs in the Bucs’ Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. David suffered a low ankle sprain in the Bucs’ Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. Sherman sustained a hamstring injury in the Bucs’ Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. All returned to training this week for the first time since sustaining their respective injuries. The Bucs still don’t have two starting cornerbacks in Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis – who are both on injured reserve and have no time frame to return. Wide receiver Scotty Miller and long snapper Zach Triner are also on reserve. Currently at 6-1, the Bucs are only first in the NFC South, while the Saints come in second after a 13-10 Monday Night Football win over the Seattle Seahawks to 4-2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32519926/tampa-bay-buccaneers-get-rob-gronkowski-lavonte-david-richard-sherman-back-new-orleans-saints-game

