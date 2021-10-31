



An archive photo of a cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies women’s teams. West Indian women’s cricket team arrives in Pakistan tomorrow (Monday).

After spending three days in quarantine, the host team will start training in the National Stadium from November 4.

The first clash between WI and Pakistan is scheduled for November 8. KARACHI: The West Indian women’s cricket team is coming to Pakistan tomorrow (Monday) to play an ODI series against the home side. The West Indies women’s team will land at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on November 1. According to the schedule, after spending three days in quarantine, the host team will start training at the National Stadium from November 4. During the Pakistan tour, the West Indies women’s cricket team will play three ODIs against the home team. The first clash between the West Indies and Pakistan is scheduled for November 8. Both teams will face each other in the second game on November 11 and play the final ODI of the series on November 14. Three Pakistani female cricketers contract COVID-19

Days before the ODI series against the West Indies, three members of Pakistan’s women’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19, it turned out on Oct. 28. In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed that the women’s team members tested positive during a routine COVID-19 test. The players had participated in the pre-West Indian series camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center in Karachi. The PCB had said the three players infected with COVID-19 had been placed in 10-day quarantine. However, the other team members will remain in isolation until Nov. 2, and will undergo tests every other day starting tomorrow to prevent any potential spread of the virus, the statement said.

