PHOTOS: Scenes from a decisive Bison home football win against Indiana State





FARGO’s #2-ranked North Dakota State scored 30 points in the first half and rode to a 44-2 victory against Indiana State on Saturday in the Missouri Valley Football Conference game at Gate City Bank Field in Fargodome. Bison sophomore quarterback Cam Miller completed 10 of 14 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Kobe Johnson rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on five attempts. The Bison (8-0, 5-0 MVFC) remained undefeated this season. Below are footage of NDSU’s decisive home win against Indiana State: Marques Sigle of the state of North Dakota chooses a pass intended for Dante Hendrix in the state of Indiana during their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor More Bison football coverage: North Dakota’s Cordell Volson, center, attempts to force a touchdown against Indiana State during their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor The North Dakota State football team takes to the field to play in Fargo, Indiana State, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor Hunter Luepke of the state of North Dakota catches an end zone pass against the state of Indiana during their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor Indiana State Geoffrey Brown tackles North Dakota’s Hunter Luepke as he tries to run away with the ball during their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Fargodome. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum North Dakota’s Jake Reinholz kicks a point against Indiana during their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor North Dakota States Oscar Benson gives high fives to fans with his teammates as he leaves the field after their teams win against Indiana State on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Fargodome. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum North Dakota’s TaMerik Williams sails into the Indiana state end zone during their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton walks into the end zone after Marques Sigles intercepted the Indiana States ball in the previous game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Fargodome. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum Jackson Hankey of the state of North Dakota tackles Zach Larkin of the state of Indiana during their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor North Dakota State’s Cam Miller takes on Indiana State at their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor Kobe Johnson of the state of North Dakota passes the Indiana state defenses for a 97-meter touchdown run during their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor Marques Sigle, North Dakota States, celebrates with teammate Jerodd Vines after he intercepted the ball and sent it running across the field during their soccer game against Indiana State on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Fargodome. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum Christian Watson of the State of North Dakota takes on the State of Indiana at their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor North Dakota’s Marques Sigle celebrates with Dom Jones (10) and Logan Kopp (43) after he intercepted the ball and sent it running across the field during their soccer game against Indiana State on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Fargodome. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum Logan McCormick of the state of North Dakota recovers from a fumble against the state of Indiana during their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor Josh Babicz of the State of North Dakota celebrates a touchdown against the State of Indiana with Cody Mauch during their soccer game on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor North Dakota States Christian Watson celebrates his landing with Phoenix Sproles during their football game against Indiana State on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Fargodome. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum Indiana States Peterson Kerlegrand hugs the ball tightly to his chest as he prepares to be tackled from both sides by North Dakota States Jackson Hankey (52) and Mason Hofstedt (51) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Fargodome. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum Kobe Johnson, the state of North Dakota, celebrates in front of the camera after completing a 97-yard touchdown run against the state of Indiana on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Fargodome. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum North Dakota States Kobe Johnson completes a 97-yard touchdown run against Indiana State on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Fargodome. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum

