Penn State Upset No. 6 North Dakota 6-4 in U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame Game

Penn State (6-1-0) upset No. 6 North Dakota (4-3-0) with a score of 6-4 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game held at Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators of the NHL.

Clayton Phillips and Connor MacEachern each scored two goals and Oskar Autio made 28 saves to propel the Nittany Lions to a huge victory.

How it happened

Head coach Guy Gadowsky had no surprises in store for Penn State’s starting grid, with all the veterans as his starters.

Autio was tested early in the game with a few shots on target, but he turned the pucks away with ease. After a few minutes of back and forth, freshman forward Ryan Kirwan fired Penn State’s first shot at goal, which was eventually shot by goalkeeper Zach Driscoll of North Dakota.

It wasn’t long after that for the Nittnay Lions to fall first, as Tyler Gratton scored a great pass from Danny Dzhaniyev in an odd fashion at 4:02 of the first period.

Penn State then took the first penalty of the game when Clayton Phillips went into the penalty area for a hook at 4:53 am. North Dakota was not much of a power play, but freshman Simon Mack was awarded a boarding penalty with four seconds left on Phillips’ penalty, giving the Fighting Hawks a brief 5-on-3 advantage. North Dakota then took the first penalty of the game with 24 seconds left on Mack’s boarding call, taking the Nittnay Lions out of a few hands situation.

Despite getting some solid chances at the man advantage, the Nittany Lions were unable to cash in on the power play. They would soon have another chance as North Dakota took two penalties in a row to give Penn State a two-minute 5-on-3 lead. The umpires went on to review the boarding call Connor McMenamin sent to the boards, but the officials stuck with both minor calls.

After 90 seconds of pressure and continuous shots on target, Clayton Phillipps cashed in on the two-man advantage with his second goal of the season at 12:48 of the first period to put the Nittany Lions 2-0.

Penn State didn’t slow down after two goals, as they continued to hold the chances. Minutes later, freshman forward Carson Dyck was knocked down and a shot from North Dakota into open ice was gloved by Autio. Ben Schoen followed that up with a tripping penalty at 17:54 of the first period. Autoo had to make a quick stop at the face-off when North Dakota immediately started the power play pressure. North Dakota’s Judd Caulfield then put the Fighting Hawks on the board while burying a rebound specified by Autio at 6:30 PM. Connor McMenamin and Ethan Frisch followed the accidental minors goal for roughness with just over a minute to play in the first period. The first frame ended with Penn State ahead of North Dakota 2-1 in goal and 13-6 in shots on goal.

The second period started with minimal action during the first four minutes. Riese Gaber then took a penalty for tripping at 4:16, sending Penn State into the power play. Connor MacEachern converted the North Dakota penalty with a snip to the back of the net to give Penn State a 3-1 lead at 5:32 of the second period.

Soon after the goal, Penn State captain Paul DeNaples took a minor two-minute elbow penalty. It was judged on a possible game-misconduct penalty, but the referees kept the penalty at two minutes. The Fighting Hawks reacted quickly and cashed in on the power play to narrow Penn State’s lead to one goal again.

Things didn’t get any better for the Nittany Lions, as defender Jimmy Dowd Jr. went down on the ice after being punched in the shoulder, but he eventually returned to the ice. The game started to get chippy when Kenny Johnson was given a two-minute penalty for roughing, but North Dakota’s Gavin Hain was awarded a penalty for embellishment.

After a few minutes of back and forth, Clayton Phillips fired a shot from the point that Driscoll defeated at 3:47 PM, giving the Edina, Minnesota native his second goal of the game and giving Penn State a 4-2 lead.

Not much action followed after the goal, but McMenamin took a penalty for an 18:57 trip to give North Dakota its fifth power play of the game. North Dakota’s Jake Schmaltz fired a shot from the point that defeated Autio with ten seconds left in the second period to narrow Penn State’s lead to one goal. The Nittany Lions went into the locker room with a one-goal lead.

Like the first two, the third period started with minimal action for the first few minutes. North Dakota started putting pressure on the Nittany Lions four minutes into the third, but Autio stayed strong in the fold. The team then traded a few chances on each side of the ice, but neither team scored. The Nittany Lions began to control the game and limit North Dakota’s chances.

Once Penn State clearly had the momentum, Ben Schoen made a strong call at 11:00 AM of the third period to give North Dakota a chance to even the game, but the Nittany Lions shut down the Fighting Hawks. North Dakota continued the pressure after its failed power play opportunity, but Autio kept Penn State’s one-goal lead intact.

The Nittany Lions kept the game under control and Connor MacEachern hit the nail in the head with his second goal of the game at 15:52 of the third period.

North Dakota pulled Zach Driscoll for the extra skater with 2:40 left in the third period. The Fighting Hawks quickly got the opportunities they wanted as Riese Gaber cut the puck above Autio’s shoulder from the top of the faceoff circle at 6:00 PM of the third period to narrow Penn State’s lead to 5 -4.

Zach Driscoll then went off the ice again as the Fighting Hawks tried to tie the game, but the Nittany Lions let them get nothing and even got a penalty with 47 seconds left. Ben Copeland then cashed in on the empty goal with 4.6 seconds left to drive the nail in the coffin as the game ended 6-4.

Take

Clayton Phillips was one of the best players on the ice for the Nittany Lions. The Edine, Minnesota native scored two goals on two shots on target, including one on the power play. The defender came into the game and already had a solid season, but Phillips demonstrated his prowess as a dominant player and leader with his performance against the Fighting Eagles.

After scoring on only four of its 21 power play opportunities, Penn State lived up to the man advantage tonight by scoring on two of its four power plays. Phillips and MacEachern scored the power play goals for Penn State, but both goals came from great play from every player on the ice during the man-advantages.

On the other side of the special teams, Penn State’s penalty kill wasn’t as good as this season. The Nittany Lions came into the game, conceding just one goal on 28 penalties, but conceding three on six opposing power plays. In the end, the penalty kill came to the fore when Penn State needed it most by killing Schoen’s high-sticking penalty at 11:00 a.m. of the third period.

What’s next

The Nittany Lions travel to Columbus on Friday, November 5 to take on the state of Ohio. The puck is scheduled for 7pm and the game will be available to stream on BTN+.