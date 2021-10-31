The best sports games for Android 2021 – Retro Bowl, Tennis Clash, Cricket League and more

Who doesn’t like to exercise? throw? Run? To sweat? Those are all things that happen in sports. And thanks to modern technology, you can do all those things without getting off the couch.

There are a lot of sports games on the Play Store, so we thought it would be a good idea to bring them down to the best of the best. And that's where this list comes in. We've picked a few different games that represent a number of different sports. They are all very good.

You can click on the name of the games below to download them from the Play Store. And if you have your own suggestions, let us know in the comments section below.

An impressive, fully featured basketball game filled with the current season’s full rosters. Lead a player from rookie to superstar or take charge of a franchise and lead them to the top.

A wonderful mix of old school gameplay and management. You pick the players, improve your stadium and roll the passes that can take you all the way to the Retro Bowl. It’s addictive in all the right ways.

A multiplayer golf game with some crazy twists. There is a lot of fun to be had here, and the wave itself is actually quite tight. Choose your clubs and your balls and try to take down your golf enemies.

A rapid-fire game of cricket where you have to bat and bowl against opponents from all over the world. It has some fun mobile twists and it’s hard not to jump back for another game whether you win or lose.

If you’re looking for a more modern and realistic take on American Football, this is the game for you. It has all the stars, all the teams and all the modes you need to while away a few hours.

A casual multiplayer tennis game that you control with just a few swipes. It may not be super deep, but it will sink its claws into you pretty quickly if you let it.

A big, super polished mobile version of baseball. It’s slick, it’s official and it has tons of different options to play with. It has options for player customization, commentary, and much more. Check it out if you like baseball.

A mobile take on the beautiful game. There are teams from all over the world, thousands of players and all sorts of other options. Plus, it’s just great fun kicking the ball around.

A brilliant take on one of the least impressive sports on this list. There’s a brilliant rhythm to the game, training options and much more. It’s almost impossible not to fall in love with this one.

Apparently kicking the bejeebus out of people is a sport so this is on the list. There are plenty of famous fighters, some decent controls, and more kicks and punches than you can kick or punch.

