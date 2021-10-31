Bearcats take 3-2 win against Memphis





Next game: UCF 11/5/2021 | 18:30 ET ESPN+ MEMPHIS, Tennessee —The Cincinnati volleyball team showed remarkable resilience with a 3-2 win against the Memphis Tigers on the road Sunday at the Larry O Finch Center. The conference win improved Cincinnati’s record to 13-7 overall and 8-4 in AAC play. The Bearcats were led by a double-double by Maria Mallon , which recorded 19 murders and 18 digs on the day. Abby Walker also added 20 kills to aid the attack. On the defensive side, Emme Madden chipped for UC with 18 digs to go with two blocks from Madden. Game Notes

Maria Mallon registered a double-double with 19 kills and 18 digs. Her 18 digs gave her 1,000 digs in her career.

Kerstin Ficker’s 15 digs were a new season for her.

Emme Madden set a new career high with 18 digs.

Abby Walker’s 20 kills was also a career high.

Adrian Oliver had a season high 14 kills.

Cincinnati forwards were aided by a match-high 53 assists from Emme Madden . How it happened SET 1 | The Bearcats took the first set 25-16, helped by a solid outing on the offensive side. Cincinnati put together a .321 attack rate with 11 kills in the set win. The Bearcats finished strong and extended their lead to the biggest point in the set to finish the set. Cincinnati also completed their attack with four aces in the opening set. SET 2 | Cincinnati fell 25-19 in set two to tie the game at 1-1. Cincinnati trailed by a whopping nine points, while Memphis finally took the advantage 4-3 in a set that tied three times before the Tigers took the lead. SET 3 | Cincinnati then lost their second set in a row, trailing two sets to one in the match. The Bearcats lost the first run and never got back into the lead before falling 25-21 in the set. SET 4 | Cincinnati broke their two-set losing streak and forced a fifth set with a 25-20 win in set number four. The Bearcats took the lead for good at 8-7 in a set that saw three lead changes before the Bearcats held onto the lead for the rest of the set. SET 5 | Cincinnati recovered from a 2-1 set deficit to win the next two sets, culminating in a 15-12 win in the fifth set and securing the 3-2 win. The Bearcats took the lead in set five at 3-2 and held it the rest of the way. Cincinnati led by a whopping four points at 13-9 before closing the set, totaling 12 kills along the way. NEXT ONE The Bearcats play at home against UCF on Friday. The game kicks off at 6:30 PM EST.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobearcats.com/news/2021/10/31/womens-volleyball-bearcats-earn-3-2-victory-against-memphis.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos