We Were Not Brave Enough: Virat Kohli | Cricket News







India crashed out with an eight-wicket defeat to a clinical New Zealand team beating their opponents in all divisions of the game, just seven days after the 10-wicket Drubbing the Men in Blue received from Pakistan.

“I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball. We weren’t brave enough with our body language,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

India was limited to an undersized 110 for seven after being sent off to the battlefield with the likes of Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner sharing the spoils with the ball. DUBAI: Indian Captain Virat Kohlic on Sunday said his team was not brave enough with the bat, the ball and in his body language when it took an eight-wicket beating at the hands of New Zealand, putting the squad in danger of a group stage exit from the T20 World Cup.India crashed out with an eight-wicket defeat to a clinical New Zealand team beating their opponents in all divisions of the game, just seven days after the 10-wicket Drubbing the Men in Blue received from Pakistan.“I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball. We weren’t brave enough with our body language,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.India was limited to an undersized 110 for seven after being sent off to the battlefield with the likes of Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner sharing the spoils with the ball. “We didn’t have much to defend, but we weren’t brave when we walked into the field.”

The defeat will once again raise questions about Kohli’s leadership, even if he steps down as T20 captain after the ongoing tournament.

Asked about the weight of the team’s expectations, Kohli said: “When you play for the Indian cricket team, you have a lot of expectations – not only from fans, but also from players.

“So there will always be more pressure with our games and we’ve embraced it over the years. Anyone who plays for India needs to embrace it. And when you face it together as a team, you overcome it and we didn’t do it.” these two games.

“Just because you’re the Indian team and there’s expectations doesn’t mean you start playing differently. I think we’re okay, there’s still a lot of cricket to play,” Kohli added, referring to the three remaining group matches that the team must win to remain in the fray. It gets pretty interesting. Which two sides qualify from Group 2? #T20WorldCup https://t.co/2OYclixJDt — ICC (@ICC) 1635700171000 India will face Afghanistan on November 3, Scotland on November 5 and Namibia on November 8, closing the competition phase of the flagship T20.

Captain New Zealand Kane Williamson led his team in the easy chase and was undefeated at 33 when the winning runs were struck. Opener Daryl Mitchell scored the highest score with a 35-ball 49.

“There are always plans to play matches. But a fantastic all round performance from us against a formidable Indian side. We were able to build pressure all the time and the way the openers came out really set the platform Williamson said. “The balance of our attack has two spinners, I think the collective unity was impressive, the way they kept passing the baton. We also saw some very good signs in our first game and we built on that.

“Look, you play against such strong teams all the time, for us it’s about playing our game. Ish is an excellent T20 bowler, especially whiteball bowler. He has played a big part and played in a number of leagues, And in these circumstances spin will play a part.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/sports/cricket/icc-mens-t20-world-cup/we-were-not-brave-enough-virat-kohli/articleshow/87440211.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos