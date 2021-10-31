Meet the tennis influencer admired by Novak Djokovic

He is the Irish social media influencer with nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram, but Fabio Molle admits his name will not be known to too many of those who pick up his social media content.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is one of the tennis superstars after theFunctional Tennis Instagram Page managed by Molle, with its diverse mix of tennis videos making the account one of the most influential in tennis.

Fabio’s Captivating Functional Tennis Podcast has attracted some big names and in an exclusive Tennis365 broadcast, he gave us the inside story on how Functional Tennis became one of the most talked-about platforms in the sport.

HOW DID FUNCTIONAL TENNIS START?

Tennis has always been my passion. I played a lot as a kid and a few futures tournaments but injuries affected my ambition and now I work full time in the sport running Functional Tennis. I found a lot of great videos that could help players develop their game and I didn’t think it would go that well. I don’t know why or how they got so much traction. I didn’t advertise or promote the account and it just kept growing and it was just a matter of the right time, the right place.

IS FUNCTIONAL TENNIS WALKING YOUR FULL-TIME JOB?

Yes. About three years ago we started an online store and we posted a video of a player hitting a ball with a big wooden spoon that helps players find the right spot while practicing and it has proved to be a big seller for us. Some Grand Slam players have used them. They are also in many academies around the world and used by top junior players so that has been very popular. Iga Swiatek’s coach bought a tennis pointer from me just before she won the French Open and Andy Murray tried it too.

YOUR NAME IS NOT ON THE FUNCTIONAL TENNIS INSTAGRAM PAGE, SO DO PEOPLE KNOW YOU ARE THE MAN BEHIND IT?

The bill isn’t about me. It’s about the players and coaches and I know some junior players have been spotted by agents on a Functional Tennis account and signed up which is a wonderful side effect of this. Big agencies like IMG watch our videos, they find the players in question and they enroll them, which is great.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS A FAN OF YOUR TENNIS JOURNAL, SO PLEASE TELL ABOUT THAT?

The tennis journal helps players to record and improve information from their matches. You can record results, add notes to remind you what to work on and it was great to see that Novak was a big fan when I met him a while ago. We also sell a camera mount that allows you to record your game and get stats from your app.

IS IT DIFFICULT TO TURN AN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT INTO A BUSINESS, EVEN WITH A NEXT AS BIG AS FUNCTIONAL TENNIS?

Making money from social media is difficult if you are not the face behind the account. If the Instagram or Twitter account has your face on it, then you can come off very well if you have 50,000 and 60,000 followers, but that’s not the case with Functional Tennis. What we have is a huge influence in the tennis world and that opens a lot of doors.I’m also the front man on our podcast and that’s a lot of fun to work on. We’ve had 120 episodes and have some great guests there and hopefully many more to come. Goran Ivanisevic, Casper Ruud and Liam Broady are some of the star names we’ve had on the podcast so far and many more are planned for the coming weeks and months.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR FUNCTIONAL TENNIS?

We have an online store and the plan is to add new products in the future and we also plan to build a new community online for tennis players, coaches and parents. We also want to leverage the incredible following we now have to build on what we started and continue to grow.

