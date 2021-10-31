Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

Happy Halloween! The NHL ensures that you can have the evening to yourself as four out of five games take place in the afternoon. Yahoo’s main game schedule starts at 4pm ET, so the 1pm ET start is not included. Here are some players to target and avoid for your daily fantasy lineup.

GOALIE

John Gibson, ANA vs. MON ($28): It has admittedly not been a good season for Gibson. However, this is the kind of matchup where that might not matter. The Canadiens are on their way for their second game in as many days, while the Ducks are home and rested. Montreal also has an average of 1.89 goals and 28.0 shots on the net. The Habs are unfettered on offense and have questionable goalkeeping, so I can at least see Gibson take the win today.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Dustin Tokarskic, BUF at LOS ($29): Tokarski comes in with the third highest salary of any goalkeeper and one of those above him is Chris Driedger, which is out of order. I just don’t see it. Tokarski has posted a 1.40 GAA serve and a 0.950 serve over two starts. Prior to this season, he had a career of 3.05 GAA of 3.05 and a save percentage of 0.904. Tokarski is 32 and I just don’t see him suddenly becoming an elite goalkeeper. This is more of a bet against him than a bet on LA, although the Kings have aimed 36.0 shots at the net per game.

CENTRE

Trevor Zegras, ANA vs. MON ($17): In his second NHL season (played in just 24 games last year), Zegras’ minutes have increased from 15:24 to 17:50. He is now also in the highest power play unit. That won the 20-year-old with five points and 26 shots on the net. As I mentioned before, the Canadiens are on the second leg of a back-to-back and Samuel Montembeault with his career is expected to be .890 savings rate in net.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nico Hischier, NJD vs CLM ($19): The Devils play on consecutive days, but they’re home. However, that’s still not an ideal situation to be in. Even Joonas Korpisalo will be in the net unlike Elvis MerzlikinsHischier only has one goal and one assist, so it’s not like he started the season strong.

WING

Patrick Laine, CLM at NJD ($17): Laine struggled last year after being dealt to the Blue Jackets, making it harder to remember the star who scored 44 goals in his sophomore season. This year it feels like he is finding his niche. While Laine has just two goals, he has added four assists and 19 shots to the net. And his shooting rate of 10.5 would be a low career, so he’ll probably see an increase there. It’s also helpful to face a team that maintained a 3.38 GAA last season.

Jeff Skinner, BUF at LOS ($12): Speaking of guys filling the net, remember when Skinner scored 40 goals in his first season with the Sabers? He is currently on three points, but he has been active as usual. The former Hurricane started 60.4 percent of his shifts in the strike zone and made 24 shots in seven games. LA is on a back-to-back, and Jonathan Snel will probably be in the net. As a reminder, Quick has posted a serve percentage of .897 for the past four seasons.

WINGS TO AVOID

Yegor Sharangovich, NJD vs CLM ($17): Sharangovich showed promise as a rookie with 30 points in 54 games. However, his minutes are slightly lower this season and have dropped to Jersey’s third line. Perhaps that’s because he’s only produced three points – all assists – with 12 shots on target in six appearances. And of course he’s on the second day of a back-to-back.

Brandon Tanev, SEA vs NYR ($16): Tanev has already scored six goals with his new team. That is, of course, with a withdrawal rate of 33.3. That’s a number that will drop significantly. The Rangers can help push that regression along with a 2.25 GAA to kick off the campaign.

DEFENSE

Zach Werensky, CLM at NJD ($19): Werenski has no Seth Jones around even longer, and he’s been boosted by six points so far. The 24-year-old also averages a whopping 3:49 per game on the power play. Scott Wedgewood will likely be in the net for the Devils and come in with a career saving percentage of .901.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. MON ($16): Fowler has become a forgotten veteran defender, perhaps because the Ducks have been pretty crappy for a few years now. But he still had 23 points last season and has five more to start this year. Remember that Montembeault will probably be in the net for this and his career .890 savings rate.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJD vs CLM ($29): Hamilton is a great defender, which is why his salary is so high. In fact, only two forwards have a higher value. Being on consecutive days after playing in Pittsburgh yesterday makes this game more difficult. I don’t want to pay this kind of salary if I can avoid it.

Mark Giordano, SEA vs NYR ($17): Giordano has scored a point in four consecutive games, but his shooting rate of 11.1 is likely to decline. It’s not likely that a 38-year-old blueliner will suddenly become a marksman. He can face Igor Shesterkin today, and he comes in with a 1.81 GAA and a raise percentage of 0.944.