Malone is retiring, Fan Zhendong is scheduled to win the men’s singles in the World Table Tennis Championships? Two masters are even harder

Ma Long’s withdrawal from competition for the World Table Tennis Championships seems to be heavily discounted for this World Table Tennis Championship, but it is inevitable to update. This is not a turbulent period during the National Table Tennis Championships, but a necessary process in the preparation cycle for the National Table Tennis Championships in Paris. The performance of the new national table tennis players at the World Table Tennis Championships will be very important, and it is also an important competition to explore whether they can reach the World Table Tennis Championships and improve their experience and level.

For Fan Zhendong, it seems that Ma Long is a mountain that Fan Zhendong is difficult to cross. In the duel with Ma Long, Fan Zhendong always loses more and wins less. As Ma Long gets older and older, Fan Zhendong’s technical skills improve. In the last few matches, they were evenly divided, and then Fan Zhendong successfully reached the national table tennis, with the men’s team flag, through the Olympics.

After winning four World Cup Championships, the World Table Tennis Championship champion waves to Fan Zhendong. We also believe that Fan Zhendong can endure the excellent performance of the World Table Tennis Championships and realize Houston’s dream. It’s just Malone’s retirement. Has Fan Zhendong booked the Men’s Singles Championship? , But Fan Zhendong should not be taken lightly. Because he still has to deal with obstacles from the foreign associations and the national table tennis civil war. Compared to Ma Long, the two masters seem more difficult to deal with. It seems that it is still too early for Fan Zhendong to book the men’s singles.

Lin Yunru

Among the players of the foreign federation, Lin Yunru is certainly the biggest rival of the national table tennis men’s team. Zhang Benzhihe was born. Now it has been proven that if Japanese table tennis still hopes to achieve results in a short time, Zhang Benzhihe is simply one of many Japanese table tennis players who is not qualified and unable to compete with national table tennis.

For Lin Yunru, he is a very good player of the Chinese Taipei team, and a good training and improvement environment gives Lin Yunru a promising future, and he has surpassed in stability and new technology improvement. Zhang Benzhihe has already posed a threat to Guoping.

In the match between Fan Zhendong and Lin Yunru, we can see that Lin Yunru is a very big threat to Fan Zhendong, and Fan Zhendong also lost to Lin Yunru. In the Tokyo Olympics, Lin Yunru’s backhand twisting technique is very good, whether it is Fan Zhendong or other players, they are afraid of Lin Yunru’s backhand twisting.

What is even more frightening is that Lin Yunru is still very young and upgrades new technologies very quickly. Lin Yunru will pose a major threat to Fan Zhendong during the World Table Tennis Championships. If the two meet, I think Lin Yunru will have an even harder time.

Liang Jingkun

In the national table tennis team, in addition to Malone, Liang Jingkun will pressure Fan Zhendong. In the Table Tennis Super League, Liang Jingkun also defeated Fan Zhendong. This is not upset, but Liang Jingkun has excellent strength to face Fan. Zhendong.

Fan Zhendong lost to Liang Jingkun at the World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest. While many fans think this is a game against the game, they can’t be generalized. Liang Jingkun has a very solid strength. Coupled with the improvement of new technology, Liang Jingkun won the table tennis. The MVP of the Super League is not surprising at all.

Perhaps the only shortcoming of Liang Jingkun is the change in his mindset. He was a little overwhelmed by adversity. Compared to Fan Zhendong, this is one point that Liang Jingkun needs to improve on. But again, if Liang Jingkun faces Fan Zhendong, he shouldn’t. There will be too many ups and downs of mentality, after all, it is the national table tennis civil war, Liang Jingkun can always show his true state and strength.

To summarise

The World Table Tennis Championships are very important to Fan Zhendong. This is another yearning for the championship of Fan Zhendong. Of course, the four World Cups cannot satisfy Fan Zhendong’s desire for a table tennis championship. The World Table Tennis Championships will open the other side of Fan Zhendong. In a world, though Malone is retiring, Fan Zhendong will face greater pressures. The first is to make sure he can progress to the final. It doesn’t matter who the last opponent is, it’s when Fan Zhendong really wants to consider the championship. I look forward to Fan Zhendong winning the World Table Tennis Championships.