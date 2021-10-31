NOTEBOOK: Justin Fields Shows Up, Eddie Jackson & Khalil Mack Injuries





Trailing 23-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Bears gave up fourth and 1 to the San Francisco 22. Fields fell back to pass and broke a tackle into the pocket as he slipped to the right. Then he turned the field and weaved four more around defenders on his way to the end zone. Fields admitted it was a signature game of his fledgling NFL career. No answers: The Bears defense had a rough time on Sunday. The unit failed to force a punt or turnover and did not record a sack or even a quarterback hit. After missing a field goal in the opening possession of the game, the 49ers scored on their last seven drives before the clock was up too late. While the Bears offense didn’t yield a game over 22 yards, San Francisco generated seven, including Jimmy Garoppolo passes of 83 and 50 yards to Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell runs of 39, 27 and 27 yards. Still streaking: Cairo Santos scored all three field goals he attempted on Sunday from 39, 40 and 25 yards, extending his Bears record to 38 consecutive field goals, the longest active streak in the NFL. But he missed his first extra point of the season. It came after Fields’ TD run and would have tied the score at 23-23. First start: Rookie Larry Borom made his first NFL start on a right tackle. The fifth round pick returned to training for the first time on Wednesday since injuring his ankle in the season opener against the Rams. On the shelf: Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) sat out of the game on Sunday with an injury. Other inactives included quarterback Nick Foles, receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Artie Burns and linebacker Caleb Johnson. Safety Eddie Jackson sustained a hamstring injury during the second play of scrimmage and did not return. The Bears also lost running back Damien Williams (knee) and tight end JP Holtz (concussion). Running back Khalil Herbert left the game late in the third quarter when he was on his knees in the helmet while recovering from a foul pitchout. But he returned on the Bears’ next drive, finishing the game with 72 yards on 23 carries. Third place success: The Bears came last in the NFL in week 8 in third place with 31.3 percent (25 of 80). On Sunday, they converted 8 out of 15 (53.3 percent), including 6 of their first 7. On the run: The Bears entered Week 8 in sixth place in the NFL in rushing, averaging 131.0 yards per game, producing their highest output of the season with 176 yards on 36 carries. The ground game has been particularly effective of late, generating its top five performances of the year in the last five games with 188, 143, 140, 143 and 176 yards. In the end zone: Tight End Jesse James’ 8-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter was the 12th TD of his career and the first since December 6 last year, when he scored against the Bears as a member of the Lions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobears.com/news/quick-hits-justin-fields-show-bears-loss-khalil-mack-eddie-jackson-injury The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos