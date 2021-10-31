



Cricket-Kohli optimistic despite ‘bizarre’ India surrender enlarge By Amlan Chakraborty DUBAI (Reuters) – Indian captain Virat Kohli blamed his team’s timid approach for their “bizarre” defeat in Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup against New Zealand, but has hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament not specified. India dropped to fifth in Group II after their second consecutive defeat in the Super 12 stage and even winning the remaining three matches would not guarantee a place in the last four. “Very bizarre,” said a dejected Kohli after New Zealand thrashed them by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. “I thought we would be very bold beforehand. I don’t think we were brave enough with the bat or the ball.” India got a below par 110-7, and New Zealand ran home with 33 balls to lose just two wickets. “Obviously we didn’t have much to play with with the ball. But we just weren’t brave enough in our body language when we got on the field,” Kohli said. “New Zealand had that intensity in their body language and they created pressure on us from the start and kept it that way through the innings.” India rearranged their top order for the match with Ishan Kishan joining KL Rahul in a left-right opening combination, while Rohit Sharma fell back to number three. India still dropped to 48-4 in the 11th and never really recovered from there. “Every time we felt like we wanted to take a chance, we lost a wicket,” said Kohli, who managed to take nine. “That happens in T20 cricket, but that’s usually the result of bat hesitation when you feel like you should go short or no.” Kohli will step down as India’s 20-over captain after the tournament and the 32-year-old said he was still optimistic about their chances. “There is only one way to play T20 cricket: you have to be optimistic, you have to be positive and take calculated risks. That is what this formula is all about.” “I think we’ll be fine. There’s a lot of cricket in this tournament and something we should all look forward to. “Certainly, the team should look ahead and leave with a positive frame of mind.” While India’s at bat didn’t click in the tournament, their bowling unit has barely fared better at managing two wickets from two matches. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Dubai; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

