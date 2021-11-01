Mario Tennis Review (N64) | Nintendo life

This review originally went live in 2010, and we’re updating and republishing it to mark the arrival of N64 games on Nintendo Switch Online.

When Mario Golf was released in 1999, Camelot was already known to be working on another Mario sports title for the N64, and after a decent title released for the sadly ill-fated Virtual Boy, Camelot gave Mario another shot at tennis.

Mario Tennis (N64) is set up a bit differently than Mario Golf (N64) in that you don’t have to go through a cumbersome (and frankly quite difficult) single player mode to unlock almost every single character one at a time, to play in other play modes. In fact, there are only two characters locked at the start of the game and they can be obtained quite easily.

What you’re most likely to jump into to get the feel of the game is a standard match. These come in two flavors: Singles and Doubles. It’s not that hard to guess what those mean: Singles is a one-on-one match, while Doubles is, unbelievably, two-on-two. Yes, as this is a Nintendo 64 game, four player matches are a possibility.

Similar to golf, Tennis uses a button combination system to let you choose exactly what kind of shot you want to make. Charge up with ‘A’ then hit ‘B’ when the ball is close e.g. to do a lob shot, this tends to make the ball go high and very slowly to the back of the side of the to lower the opponent. Do it the other way around by hitting ‘B’ then ‘A’ and you’ll do a drop shot, giving the ball a very small arc and hitting the ground almost immediately once it’s past the net. There are plenty of different combinations (yes, with just two buttons!) and knowing when to use which type of recording can easily help turn the tide in your favor.

The courses you play on are fairly grounded in reality. All but two (both only available in special game modes) don’t feature any bizarre Mario-esque special gimmicks at all. Some of them have a large image of the owners (such as Mario and Luigi) scattered on the ground, but these serve no other purpose than to distinguish all the fields of the game. Each also has its own unique characteristics that determine ball speed and bounce, which serves as a sort of “difficulty” as you can choose how you want the game to look just by choosing a course.

Curiously absent are the “human” characters introduced in Golf, as the cast here consists entirely of familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom, with the exception of two of them: Daisy, who had only appeared in Super Mario Land and one or two obscure titles; and Waluigi, who made his debut here. Sure, they’ve both appeared in just about every multiplayer Mario game released since, but it’s interesting to see how the two originally looked and behaved in 3D.

Just like in Golf, the characters are divided into certain skill types. Mario and Luigi are, as usual, all-round types, but the rest of the cast is divided into Speed, Power, Technique and Tricky players. Each of these is suited to a different style of play: Power players should try to beat their opponent with super strong and fast smashes, while Technique players should try to use their incredible accuracy to send the ball to an almost unreachable or unexpected place for the opponents).

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Mario game without some bizarre game modes. Ring Shot is another well-known concept: rings appear above the field and whoever knocks the ball through them gets points. With each stroke, the rings get bigger and less valuable, so you’ll want to try and get the ball through as soon as they appear.

The Piranha Challenge is a simple skill test. Three Piranha Plants will shoot balls at you (one at a time) and all you need to do is hit them back. However, the other side of the field also has an opponent who will actively try to return all the balls you can hit, after which you cannot hit them a second time. If you manage to hit all 50 balls past your opponent, you can be proud of beating one of the toughest challenges in the history of Mario sports games!

The Bowser Stage features a special track in Bowser’s castle, which continuously tilts forward over a lava pit. To make matters worse, there are item boxes above the net that knock the ball through and you get items to annoy your opponents with.

The lack of Game Boy Color link support if you’re not playing on original hardware means you won’t be able to import four more custom characters from the GBC game or six other tracks, some of which also have unique features (such as one with fastest speed and strongest bounce).

For a 2000 N64 release, Mario Tennis looks great. Each character has a wide variety of facial expressions and animations, and the game always runs smoothly. Like Mario Golf, the music is upbeat and enjoyable, if not too catchy, though the character-specific courses feature remixes of music from their appropriate games. A nice gesture.