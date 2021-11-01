Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) inactive for game against Minnesota Vikings





MINNEAPOLIS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. With Prescott out, Cooper Rush will make the first start of his career. Rush has completed 1 of 3 passes for 2 yards and has not thrown a pass since his rookie season in 2017. He won the preseason backup job by outperforming Garrett Gilbert by 29 of 46 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. While Prescott said earlier in the week he would play if the decision were his alone, the Cowboys chose to give Prescott more recovery time from a calf injury sustained on the game-winning touchdown pass in their extra time win against the New England Patriots on October 17. They will host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 7 in their next game. After Prescott was rehabilitated during last week’s retirement and did not take turns in training this week, the Cowboys are hoping for another week of rehab and rest will serve him better for the rest of the season, something he acknowledged on Thursday when he retired. the media. “There’s a bigger picture. It’s more than just this one game,” Prescott said. “The fact is, I don’t want this to stick around this week. Same thing as I told you all in training camp over my shoulder; something I want to nip in the bud and make sure I’m healthy and ready to go, so I guess We don’t feel like playing and we don’t have these conversations today.” Prescott only took walkthrough snaps during the week as he went through resistance training and rehab. He threw some passes during practice, but didn’t snap any 11-on-11 shots. He pushed his rehab work on Thursday, and coach Mike McCarthy said the quarterback reported pain on Friday, which wasn’t unexpected. On Sunday, Prescott went through his normal pre-game warm up, complete with resistance training under the watchful eye of rehabilitation director Britt Brown. After nearly 20 minutes of work, Prescott, McCarthy, and Brown had a quick discussion. Prescott stayed on the field and threw some passes before returning to the locker room. Will Grier, who was claimed from Carolina Panthers waivers in the latest cuts in September, will serve as a backup. Prescott is off to a fast start this season after missing 11 games last year with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. He has 1,813 yards on 158-of-216 passes with 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He has thrown at least three touchdown passes in four consecutive games, a first for a Cowboys quarterback in the team’s history. The Cowboys went 4-7 last season in games not started by Prescott, with one of the Vikings’ victories starting with Andy Dalton. At 5-1, the Cowboys have a big lead in the NFC East, entering Week 8 among the top teams of the conference. A loss to Minnesota could affect their playoff positioning later in the season, but the Cowboys have chosen to play it safe with Prescott in the hopes he won’t injure the calf again when he returns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32521762/dallas-cowboys-qb-dak-prescott-calf-inactive-game-minnesota-vikings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos