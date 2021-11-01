Can India still reach the semifinals? State of play in Group 2





Two defeats of two leaves India with Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Namibia in Group 2 of the Super 12 at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The qualifying conundrum in Group 2 of the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup took a turn for the worse on Sunday with New Zealand’s eight-wicket win over India. The result means India, one of the favorites for the tournament to take the title, will face an uphill battle to get out of the Super 12 stage. Still without a point after losing to Pakistan and New Zealand, Virat Kohlis’ side will now most likely have to win their three remaining matches, while also hoping other results and the net run rate comparison will have their way. I don’t think we were brave enough bat or ball, Kohli said after the defeat to New Zealand. We didn’t have much to defend, but we weren’t brave when we walked to the field.

Match Highlights: India v New Zealand When you play for the Indian cricket team, you have a lot of expectations, not only from fans, but also from players,” Kohli added. “So there will always be more pressure with our games and we have embraced it over the years. Anyone who plays for India should embrace it. And if you can handle it together as a team, you will overcome it and we didn’t do that these two games. Just because you’re the Indian team and there are expectations doesn’t mean you’re going to play differently. I think we’re okay, there’s still a lot of cricket to play.

Match Highlights: India v Pakistan India’s remaining matches India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi Wednesday 3 November

India v Scotland, Dubai Friday November 5th

India v Namibia, Dubai Monday 8 November The FTX Bracket Challenge Who do you think will reach the semi-finals of the World Cup? Have your say in the FTX ICC T20 Mens World Cup Bracket Challenge. Play the Bracket Challenge HERE The net run rate factor India’s low net run rate of -1,609 means they either have to take points clear of their rivals for qualification or hope for big win margins in the back-end of the tournament to rock that NRR. The difficulty for India is that Afghanistan, who currently have four points to their name, has hammered Scotland so hard that it will take a major change for India to revise their +3,097 NRR, currently second best in the tournament behind in-form England. The crunch Afghanistan fixture Lose to Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and India’s chances of getting out of Group 2 are over. But Ravi Shastris’s team will not only aim for a win, but a big one to restore some of the NRR balance in the group. India will then likely hope for Afghanistan’s narrow win over New Zealand to bring qualification down to the net run rate. Hoping for a shock India’s best chance of breaking out of the group will be if one of the Group 2, Namibia and Scotland qualifiers is defeated by New Zealand. Both teams showed their class as they made it through Round 1, but have not yet harassed the test countries during the Super 12 phase.

