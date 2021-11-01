Sports
The Tigers’ victory over Vandy. judge
Stacey Mickles | 7 hours ago
The Missouri Tigers did something they haven’t done in weeks: get off to a great start in their 37-28 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Mizzou’s attack jumped the Commodores early and scored on the 1st 2 possessions.
But as usual, a mistake by quarterback Connor Bazelak reversed the momentum and what should have been a 17-0 or 13-0 lead in Missouri quickly turned into a 10-7 lead.
Baselak’s interception was his 9th of the season, 2nd only behind Florida’s Emory Jones in the conference. And just like that…
Later in the game, Vanderbilt grabbed another chance and eventually took the lead. If you’re a Mizzou fan, tell me if you haven’t heard all of this before.
Give Baselak some credit though – he didn’t fall apart. He came right back at the end of the 1st half and threw a Hail Mary to KeKe Chism to take the lead. That’s what Eli Drinkwitz and this team had to see. Bazelak put those turnovers behind him and bounced back with a great move that gave his team momentum.
Another good thing Mizzou did was to finally give the ball to his playmaker, Tyler Badie. Drinkwitz said before the game that he wanted to give his star running more contact with the ball, and he did. In the 3rd quarter, Badie had 28 touches and 134 yards.
But of course the battle of the defense continued, especially with the stop of the run.
Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright had a field day with the ball, with runs of 69 and 71 yards essentially keeping the Dores in the game. He also threw 3 touchdowns. The Mizzou defense made Wright look like an All-SEC quarterback. The misery of this defense of stopping when necessary still haunts this team.
Even when the offense looked like he had taken control, Vandy just didn’t want to leave.
Good for Mizzou that Badie is on their side. It certainly needed him to carry the burden in the 4th quarter, when both Luke Griffin and Baselak went down injured.
Mizzou fans should also give credit to placekicker Harrison Mevis, who took some huge kicks in the 4th quarter as the attack came to a halt. Mevis broke a school record this year by scoring 6 field goals from 50 yards or more. What a weapon to have when your team needs a big game.
The game wasn’t pretty, but it didn’t have to be. Mizzou wasn’t looking for style points, it was just looking for the win.
The offense played well and did what it took to close the game, which it has rarely done this year.
The problem is the defense. Every time it looked like the Tigers had put away the Dores, they’d come back and make it close again.
But Badie wouldn’t let the Dores in. No. 1 was on point, running for 294 yards, 2 scores and all but sealing All-SEC honors when this season is over.
The man looked like he was on a mission. Every time his name was mentioned, he rose to the occasion.
But Mizzou’s biggest concern is that he may have to compete in Athens next Saturday in the game against Georgia without Baselak. If so, the offense will require Badie to do what he did on Saturday, and that puts this team on its back. .
Although the Killer Bs played well, it will take a huge effort to take out Georgia. It’s one thing to put more than 500 meters on Vanderbilt; it’s another to try to do that against the Dawgs.
Hopefully for Mizzou, Bazelak won’t get injured, and if he is, it’s not a big deal. The biggest advantage of Saturday is that Mizzous attack is formidable when it has to be and Badie can be a workhorse when called upon.
Mizzou’s defense is still a work in progress, but as long as the Tigers’ attack keeps them in these kinds of games, they have a pretty good chance of winning.
Now let’s see if they can bring this performance to Athens this Saturday.
