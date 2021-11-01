Illinois women’s tennis closes preseason at Tennessee Hidden Dual





Photo Courtesy of Matt Haufe/Illinois Athletics Ashley Yeah prepares for an incoming ball during the ITA Midwest Regional at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana on Sept. 24. The Illini competed at Tennessee Hidden Dual in Knoxville, Tennessee this weekend.

The Illinois women’s tennis team had its final games of the fall preseason at the Tennessee Hidden Dual in Knoxville last weekend. The Illini had games from Thursday through Saturday and faced Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, among others. Each of these three schools has given the Illini valuable experience as they continue to prepare for the start of the regular season in the spring. Playing for the Illini began Thursday in the doubles game against Tennessee. It was a tough afternoon as strong teams from Tennessee defeated Illinois 3-0 beating the duos Emily Casati/Kida Ferrari, Josie Frazier/Ashley Yeah and Kate Duong/Kasia Treiber. Illinis’ battle continued in singles against Kentucky later that day, finishing 2-5 at the end of the day. Sophomore Kate Duong and junior Ashley Yeah won their matches for the Illini. However, senior Shivani Ingle, juniors Josie Frazier and Emily Casati, and freshmen Kida Ferrari and Kasia Treiber all suffered defeats to Kentucky. On the second day of action on Friday, Illinois continued to compete in both doubles and singles. Illinois had a rough start in doubles early on, going 0-3 against Vanderbilt. The duos Frazier/Yeah, Casati/Ferrari and Duong/Treiber all lost their matches against tough Commodore teams. However, the womens doubles teams from Illinois were able to rebound later in their matches against Kentucky, going 2-1. The Illini duo Yeah/Casati were defeated, but the Duong/Frazier and Treiber/Ferrari teams both managed to take down their opponents. In singles that same day, Illinois went 0-7. Duong, Yeah, Frazier, Treiber, Ferrari, Ingle and Casati all lost their matches against Vanderbilt competitors. Saturday saw the last day of action for Illinois in singles matchups against Tennessee. The Illini made sure to close the event on a high note, as they came out with a strong 4-2 against the volunteers. Duong and Yeah lost their matches, but Frazier, Treiber, Ferrari and Ingle all topped their opponents. This was an impressive performance by Illinois against a Tennessee team who had recently been crowned champions in the United States Regional ITA Ohio Valley singles competition the week before. The Tennessee Hidden Dual in Knoxville was the final preseason event for the Illinois women’s tennis team. The Illini had previously competed in the ITA Midwest Regionals in Urbana, the Vanderbilt Hidden Dual Invite in Nashville and the ITA Midwest Super Regionals in Columbus. They faced several opponents from different schools and gained crucial experience over the course of this fall as they continue to prepare for the start of the 2022 regular season in the spring. @james_kim15 [email protected]

