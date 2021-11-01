McCart leads Hoosick Falls to Section 2 Class C title – troyrecord





SCHUYLERVILLE, NY — Hoosick Falls felt like the underdogs entering their Section 2 Class C field hockey championship game against Johnstown on Sunday afternoon. The 3-0 final score proved otherwise. Hoosick Falls defeated Johnstown in the Section 2 Class C Hockey Championship on October 31, 2021 in Schuylerville. (Photo by Kyle Adams)

Hoosick Falls defeated Johnstown in the Section 2 Class C Hockey Championship on October 31, 2021 in Schuylerville. (Photo by Kyle Adams) “We really wanted this. We’ve been looking forward to it all season,” said Emma McCart, Hoosick Falls junior. “We knew it was going to be a very difficult game and we had to play our hearts out.” McCart scored her first of three goals at 4:51 minutes into the first quarter, on an assist from Ava Kasulinous. “It certainly didn’t relieve the pressure,” McCart said of scoring first. “We knew they would come back on fire and they wouldn’t give up.” McCart took a 2-0 lead on an unassisted goal a few minutes into the second quarter and scored again in the third, giving Hoosick Falls a solid 3-0 lead in the Class C title game. “Emma has been doing it all season. She’s our go-to person,” said Hoosick Falls coach Denise Campbell. “We definitely felt like we were the underdog. Johnstown plays an incredible regular season schedule with Class B teams. They’re always prepared for high-level hockey level. Playing with us like we did today just shows that these girls believe in themselves. We played an incredible game.” Johnstown closes the regular season with an overall record of 11-4. Hoosick Falls start the state game with a record of 18-1. The Class C regional game will take place on Sunday, November 7 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School against Section 3 champion, Canastota, who won their Section Finals with a score of 3-1. Hoosick Falls advanced to the 2018 state tournament and was eliminated in the Class C Final Four. “I’m so excited that these girls get to experience this,” Campbell said. “Some of them were our ball girls in 2018 and now they’re here to prove they’re just as good.” HOOSICK FALLS 3, JOHNSTOWN 0 Schuylerville Central School District

Schuylerville, New York

HOOSICK FALLS 1-1-1-0 — 3

JOHNSTOWN 0-0-0-0 — 0

Hoosick Falls scoring: Emma McCart 3 goals; Ava Kasulinous 1 assist

