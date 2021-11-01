India vs New Zealand Live Score, Ind vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Today’s Match Commentary and Live Updates

India vs New Zealand, latest updates, T20 World Cup 2021:After their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the first Super 12 match, India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in their second match. Daryl Mitchell’s 49-run knockout and skipper Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 33-run innings led New Zealand to an easy win over Men in Blue.

Example: India takes on New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India would like to bounce back hard after the hammering they got from Pakistan in their opening match. A pivotal half-century from Virat Kohli and a vital hand from Rishabh Pant helped India achieve a respectable 151/7 after being reduced to 31/3 in the power play.

A better fight was expected in the bowling department. However, they failed to take a single wicket as Pakistan chased the goal with 13 balls left.

The top order will have to rise considerably. It is a crucial match for both India and New Zealand as Pakistan are on the cusp of qualifying for the semi-finals with three wins out of three. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and they have to make sure that the whole burden is not on Kohli. Bowling must also be sharp and astute.

Shami had an off day for 11.20 runs left. He would want to hit back hard. The good thing is that Hardik Pandya has started bowling in the nets and it will be interesting to see if he bowls in the game and even if he does how many overs? It will also be interesting to see if India can bring the in-form Ishan Kishan into the lineup, but they’ll then have to make the tough decision of omitting Suryakumar or Pandya, which seems unlikely.

The battle between Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult will be the one to watch out for for Rohit’s problems with the ball coming in from left arm bowlers.

New Zealand had its own batting problems, as they could only post 134/8 against Pakistan in their opening clash. The batsmen got the start, but were unable to continue. The highest score was 27 made by Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway. A much better bowling effort is the need of the hour.

The bowlers fought hard to push Pakistan back but couldn’t get them past the finish line. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will be the key.

With both teams going all out for a crucial win, we can expect a cracker.

Here’s everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand match in Dubai:

When will the Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup between India and New Zealand take place?

The match between India and New Zealand will take place on October 31, 2021.

What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the match between India and New Zealand start?

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India and New Zealand?

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. In addition, you can browsefirstpost.comfor live updates and over-by-over commentary.

