Penn State Football’s effort there, but Ohio State’s talent triumphs





Penn State Football suffered its third consecutive loss of the season, falling to Ohio State by a final score of 33-24 in Columbus. Frankly, it’s not easy to find “takeaways” for Penn State Football at this point in the season, as all the glaring issues remain the same. The Nittany Lions can’t run the ball, struggle to stop the run, a few self-inflicted wounds; fines and turnover that prove to be costly. So at this point, those aren’t real takeaways, just as much as obvious facts. Obviously a loss is more bad than good, but focusing on those aspects of Penn State Football’s latest defeat, a 33-24 loss to Ohio State, would simply be redundant. These takeaways aren’t so much from this particular game, but are takeaways from the past few games and/or takeaways from the program as a whole, which have proven themselves over the past few games. Here are 3 key things we learned in Penn State Football’s loss to the Buckeyes. Penn State Football will almost always “play at the level” of their league When Penn State Football played like this last week, she beat Illinois 30+. Conversely, if they played this week like they did last week, they lose by 50+ to the state of Ohio. Over the years, even in wins, Penn State Football has done one of two things against lesser competition. The Lions have either come flat (think Rutgers in 2019), or they come out good and then take their foot off the gas much earlier than one would like (think Purdue in 2019). Or sometimes they do both and lose… like last week against Illinois. So even against teams that are more talented than and should beat a lot, Penn State doesn’t seem to be playing with the same intensity as against teams like Ohio State. Now, the flip side of that, against teams that are more talented than them, while many people think they will lose by 30+ (think Ohio State almost every year), the Nittany Lions play with them and it’s usually just a game with two points at worst in the fourth quarter. This is clearly both good and bad (usually bad). It’s great that they seem to play better than they actually are against teams like Ohio State and give themselves a shot as a fighter, but it’s also much worse to end up sleepwalking against the Illinois and Rutgers of the world. Great teams/programs come out with the same intensity no matter who they play against. You can point the finger at the coaches for this, and sure, that makes some It makes sense to do that, but at the end of the day, if the players aren’t coming out focused, doing the basics, and playing with their hair on fire, it doesn’t matter what the coaching staff say or do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://victorybellrings.com/2021/10/31/penn-state-football-ohio-state-takeaways/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos