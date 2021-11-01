Soffe Cup kicks off Taranaki tennis season





delivered Rotokares Blair Crowley led their men’s lineup in the first round of the 2021-22 Soffe Cup.

Soffe Cup saw two lopsided results as Rotokare and Okaiawa started their seasons strong against Huatoki and Inglewood respectively. Rotokare, even without the services of Will Roberts, put on a dominant show, dropping only one singles and one doubles. Rotokare, last year’s defeated finalists, has plenty of depth to draw from again this year, with their lineup of seasoned campaigners Blair Crowley and Luis Silva mixed with the youthful talents of Alex Macesic and Emma Roberts. Huatoki will no doubt be in for better things and despite the final result he showed a lot of struggle and brought some of the singles matches to three sets. Okaiawa convincingly brushed off the Inglewoods challenge, with a super tie-break win for Maria Spurdle and Chrissy Mace, the team’s only win from the moa’s home. While Inglewood came close in some of the doubles matches, they will be looking for more as the season kicks off. In the final standings of the first round, Pukekura took a hard-fought victory against Oakura 10-6. The tie hung in the balance after the singles, with Pukekuras women and Oakuras men striking their belts early, but the doubles turned the tide towards Pukekura, with the city team winning them all. Pukekura was only able to pick up one of the combination matches, but victory was already secured. Both teams showed enough to suggest they will be a factor again this year as they tried to shake off the early season rust. Lily Lay, who made her Soffe Cup debut in last season’s final, made a strong start to the 2021-22 season, taking three wins for her team. Stratford said goodbye. Waiwaka returned to the Wilson Trophy in style with a comfortable win against Oakura 9-2. With Nick Creery in the lead, their lineup seems to be strong. Rotokare defeated Pukekura 6-5 on the Pukekura courts. Four games went to super tie-breaks, showing how little the teams were separated from each other. Pukekuras Hamish Kerr earned his singles victory the hard way in a close battle with Will Gordon, eventually winning 10-8 in the super after also taking the first set in a tie-break. Meanwhile, Huatoki, led by club stalwarts David Innes and Jeremy Wichman, saw the challenge of Hawera 2 9-2. Hawera has entered two teams in the Wilson Trophy this year which is great to see for the club which is nationally known for its grass pitches. If the first round has anything to offer, the Fours will be well balanced this year. Oakura 2 was the only team to record a 4-2 victory. The other two games were both equal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/taranaki-daily-news/sport/300442913/soffe-cup-kicks-off-taranaki-tennis-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos