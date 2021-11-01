Three Reasons for Optimism for the Maple Leafs

Nick Turchiaro-US TODAY Sports

Just win, baby.

It wasn’t pretty. But when victories are as hard to come by this season as they were for the Toronto Maple Leafs, beggars can’t be a choice.

That is more or less the sentiment that the Leafs players and staff harbored after the team’s 5-4 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday night, taking their winning streak to two triumphant games.

Would the Leafs have enjoyed getting so close with a Detroit team that was back-to-back on the road in the second half? Probably not!

Would they have preferred to hand in two separate two-goal leads after seemingly knocking out the game? Doubtful!

And would they have loved it if their supposed 1B netminder, who happens to be signed for nearly $4 million each for the next three years, hadn’t allowed four goals on 31 shots on a Tyler Bertuzzi-less Red Wings lineup ? Almost certainly! Yes!

But a win is a win is a win. And the Leafs have now strung two of those bad guys together, softening the pain of a truly disastrous start to the season that threatened to tear the team apart. Their reward? the luxury of sleeping in their own bed for the next 11 days.

Suddenly, a few seeds of optimism begin to bloom. Let’s look at the three most important.

John Tavares is back

With Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews taking up so much of the headlines, it’s easy to forget how important John Tavares is to this team.

“He does everything right and pushes everyone to get better,” Petr Mrazek said of his captaincy on Saturday night.

So it’s no coincidence that Tavares’ best game of the season coincided with the Leafs’ best offensive performance.

Tavares was obsessed with Detroit, who loved chasing pucks in the corners, winning board fights like his vintage self, and finding open space for the net much the same way he did during his 47-goal debut season as Leaf in 2018-19. And that game paid off, with Tavares scoring a goal, two assists and an insane 78.61 xGF%.

You expect dominance from your $11 million captain. And on Saturday night Tavares was dominant.

What’s more, Tavares also seemed to influence his linemates’ best performances of the season. Both Marner and Alexander Kerfoot had their own goals, the latter coming directly as Tavares pulled out two Red Wings from behind their own net and served him the puck on a saucer in the slot.

Getting off to a flying start with Kerfoot is important, but it’s vital to get Marner’s offensive production going again. And if Tavares can continue to play like he did on Saturday, the Leafs’ manikin would be a way out of a breakout, let alone a player as skilled as Marner.

Timothy Liljegren has arrived

Okay, it’s early. So saying he’s “arrived” might be a bit far-fetched. But Timothy Liljegren had what was arguably his best game as an NHLer on Saturday night, logging more than 17 minutes in Ice Age alongside his best friend Rasmus Sandin as he featured prominently in the penalty kill, finishing the night with an absurd 89.05 xGF % on equal strength.

Those are fantastic numbers, and yet they don’t even illustrate some of the more subtle positives of Liljegren’s performance, such as the way he seemingly never missed a stretch pass all night and produced some top-notch attacking looks for himself thanks to some cunning decision-making from the point. .

Perhaps what makes this sterling show even more important is that it came in the absence of Justin Holl, who was watching from the press box like a healthy scratch.

Now, Keefe has been unusually candid about Holl’s struggles so far in the year, stating that Holl “hasn’t played close to his level we’re used to”. That is mean. Pre-game, however, Keefe told reporters that the harshness of Holl’s scratching was intentional, a “shock to the system” meant to hopefully rebuild him into the important player he has been to the team.

If that reboot worked and Holl pulls a new man into the lineup, the Leafs’ two best pairs will be firing on all cylinders with a third of Sandin-Liljegren theoretically able to dominate in sheltered minutes. Travis Dermott would then be the odd one out in this scenario, which is fitting given the effort he struggled on Saturday night when he was given an extended chance to finish in the top four alongside Morgan Rielly.

Liljegren once gave the Leafs potential. However, what he is giving them now are tangible options. And the team would be wise to explore them.

Morgan Rielly is locked up

Normally, handing out a $7.5 million AAV to a defender approaching the age of 30 and whose biggest mistake lies in his own end would be no cause for celebration. But Morgan Rielly is different.

Is Rielly’s Eight-Year, $60 Million Renewal a Bargain? New. What it is, however, is almost perfectly fair and represents a rare example of a recent Leafs star leaving money on the table to stay in Toronto.

Rielly is loved by Leafs players. He was there through the darkest days of the franchise — as a non-playing rookie for “It Was 4-1”, the entire Peter Horachek year, 2015-16 tank, etc. — nevertheless remained a consummate professional and has now been rewarded for his service.

After seeing beloved contributors like Zach Hyman, James vanRiemsdyk, and even Nick Foligno running for nothing in recent years due to cap restrictions, loving the most beloved of them all should spread some positive vibes around the Leafs room.

And like it or not, this team runs on vibes.

Showing such a strong commitment to a player like Rielly is exactly the type of serotonin boost the Leafs need right now.