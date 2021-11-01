Carolina Volleyball defeats Clemson for a 3-2 road win





Next game: OUR LADY 11/5/2021 | 6:00 PM CLEMSON, SC Behind four Tar Heels in double-digit kills, the Carolina volleyball team took their third win in five sets of the season over the Clemson Tigers on Sunday afternoon, 3-2. freshman Mabrey Shaffmaster scored a team-best 20 kills to go with 12 digs, her sixth double-double-double of the season while Amanda Fegley set a new career best with 16 kills on .481 strokes. Meghan Neelon equaled her career-best of 59 assists with 13 digs, while Olivia Diaz wore a match-high 18 digs. freshman Marissa Meyerhoefer made her first career start in the matchup. As a team, the Heels had the offensive advantage over the Tigers .290 to .272 and matched a season-best of nine service aces led by four of Ryan Shannon , which also matched her career high. Set One – Carolina: 25 Clemson: 17 The Heels started the game strong, hitting .433 in the first set, while holding Clemson to a clip of .182. Kaya Merkler and Mabrey Shaffmaster led the attack with five kills each, while Ryan Shannon had two service aces. There was only one lead in the set and four draws. Set two – Carolina: 23, Clemson: 25 The Heels never led in the second set, with the Tigers Carolina hitting .324 to 263. Carolina was able to make it a one-point set, 24-23, late, but Clemson tied the game to one with back-back points. Nia Parker-Robinson and Shaffmaster each had four kills in the set. Set three – Carolina: 25, Clemson: 23

Amanda Fegley was the difference for Carolina in set three, with five kills on .833. Despite the Heels leading most of the set, the Tigers were able to take a 22-20 lead late. A 5-1 run to end the set gave Carolina a 2-1 lead in the game. Set four Carolina: 20, Clemson: zz25 Set four was plagued by errors for Carolina, with the team hitting only .103. With eight ties and three line changes, Clemson took the set victory on an 8-3 run to close the set. Phegley had a team-best four kills in the frame. Fifth set Carolina: 16, Clemson: 14 With Carolina leading 14-12 in the final set, Clemson was able to avert the set point twice to capture it at 14. A Shaffmaster kill followed by a Tiger attack foul gave UNC the No. 18 win. of the season. Next one The Heels return to Carmichael Arena for two games this week. Carolina will host Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m., before No. 2 will host Louisville on Sunday at 1 p.m.

