Pitt Football drops out of AP Top 25 after losing to Miami





Unsurprisingly, a loss to a 3-4 Miami squad knocked Pitt out of the Top 25 in the Week 10 AP Poll. Pitt dropped from No. 17 to become the highest-ranking voter in the “Others who receive votes” category after losing 38-34 at Heinz Field Saturday. While loss was draining in every sense of the word, Pitt continues to determine his own ACC fate. POLL ALERT: Michigan State jumps to No. 5 in AP Top 25, Wake Forest joins the top 10 for the first time, Houston enters the rankings, same top four. Full poll presented by @askRegions >>https://t.co/1UnLucV9H1 pic.twitter.com/xSJkkbfIUS — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 31, 2021 Georgia (1,575 points, 64 first-place votes) remains the consensus team in the nation, after a 34-7 win over Florida. The top four teams from Week 9’s poll remain the same, with Cincinnati (1,455 points), Alabama (1,413 points), and Oklahoma (1,382 points) as the second, third and fourth-ranked teams in the poll. Michigan State (1,340 points) jumped to No. 5 after a huge win over then-No. 6 Michigan in East Lansing, Michigan to round out the Top 5. Ohio State (1,296 points) dropped to No. 6 despite a win over then-No. 20 Penn State and Oregon (1,233 points), Notre Dame (1,067 points), Michigan (1,048) and Wake Forest (1,025 points) complete the Top 10. Wake Forest remains the top-ranked ACC team, jumping into the Top 10 for the first time in poll era. The Demon Deacons strangled Duke, 45-7, to remain the only undefeated team in the conference. Wake Forest is also currently the only ranked ACC team, Pitt and North Carolina State fell out of the polls in recent weeks. However, Pitt did receive 117 points to lead in the “Others who receive votes” category, and North Carolina’s 104 points puts the Wolfpack just behind the Panthers. No other ACC team got votes. To view the full week 10 AP Poll, click here.

