Best morning bets for the first round at the Paris Masters (Monday, Nov 1.)

The ATP tour continues to the final Masters 1000 event of the year, stopping in Paris for another indoor hard court event.
Novak Djokovic heads a field so stacked that the world’s number 54 Tommy Paul had to play qualifiers.
Paris represents Djokovic’s first tournament since his US Open final in early September. He will play doubles on Monday, but will not be seen in singles until later in the week.
Here’s how I’ll be playing the early morning tennis we have in Paris.
Aslan Karatsev (-184) vs. Sebastian Korda (+152)
7:20 a.m. ET
Both players are able to use elite power when playing well, and both have the ability to ignite when out of shape.
They both struggled at the St. Petersburg Open, but the two have been moving in different directions since their successes in the first half of the year. While Karatsev won gold at the Australian Open – made it to the semifinals and won Dubai later in the year – Korda reached two ATP finals and also won one.
Karatsev had a lot more to write home about in recent months. The Russian recently won the Kremlin Cup which concluded with an overall win over Marin Cilic, whose only loss in the last two tournaments he played was in that match.
Korda won two of his last five games, but the American looked much better than the one who struggled with injuries on the hard court all summer season. The easy power Korda possesses was better manifested in Russia and is dangerous against any player on tour.
On the fast indoor hard court that Paris maintains, Korda has the lead. If he is able to go beyond what he showed in St. Petersburg, he may have the chance to take some time away from Karatsev and earn free points.
If he is unable to progress, he may face a long day against another strong player. However, at this price, you’re much better off supporting the chances of Korda improving and posing a serious threat to Karatsev.
This is further proven by the American 2-0 H2H record against Karatsev. Korda strangled Karatsev in both last year’s French Open qualifiers and this year’s Miami, where he defeated Karatsev 6-3 6-0.
Choose:Sebastian Korda +152 via FanDuel
Nikoloz Basilashvili (-200) vs. Adrian Mannarino (+160)
10 a.m. ET
Although Basilashvili has been one of the hottest players on tour in recent weeks, he is coming back to Earth again.
Losses to Cameron Norrie and Matteo Berrettini from winning positions showed the vulnerabilities in the Georgian’s game. While he can play with ridiculously raw power and ease at times, he gets incredibly wild when he starts to fail.
Mannarino is the type of player Basilashvili will not be comfortable with. The Frenchman plays a flat ball that doesn’t bounce in Basilashvili’s attack zone, and he has the patience to stick to a game plan throughout the match.
He enters the first round meeting after a major win over Andrey Rublev in Moscow two weeks ago. Although Mannarino followed the upset win with two losses, Rublev and Basilashvili have very similar styles.
If Mannarino can show the type of tennis he played against Rublev, Basilashvili should grow loose and impatient as the match progresses.
Mannarino back to get upset.
Choose:Adrian Mannarino +160 via Caesars Sportsbook
