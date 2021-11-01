Penn State defeats No. 6 UND 6-4 in U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game | The Mighty 790 KFGO





Fighting Hawks drop to 4-3 overall; host next weekend Denver NASHVILLE (UND Athletics) The Music City played the blues at Bridgestone Arena for most of the 14,659 fans on Saturday night when No. 6 North Dakota dropped a 6-4 decision to Penn State in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game from Nashville . Penn State (6-1-0) built a two-goal lead in the first period and never looked back, holding the advantage for the remainder of the game to take the first win in the series between the two programs. Former Minnesota defender Clayton Phillips, who played in the 2018 version of the game between the Gophers and UND from Las Vegas, scored a few goals, while Connor MacEachern also scored a few to help the Nittany Lions pick up pace. PSU, which averaged more than 40 shots on target per game, was limited to just 23 attempts on target, 10 of them in the last 40 minutes. UND (4-3-0) saw a three-point night of Gaber asked and a couple of two-point trips from Jake Schmaltz and Ethan Frisch , who narrowed a two-goal deficit to one on four separate occasions, but failed to find the equalizer. Zach Driscoll hit 17 shots to the side while Oskar Autio stopped 28 of 32 shots to earn the game’s third star. Connor Ford helped accelerate an UND squad that dominated in the face-off dot, winning 25 of its 37 attempts to help the Fighting Hawks claim 43 of 72 draws. Penn State opened the scoring in the first period when Tyler Gratton took advantage of an odd-man rush after a wide shot across the rink to give the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead. Special teams took over for the next part of the match, with the following four goals with the man advantage. PSU doubled the lead to 2-0 and looked to extend it into the break, but Judd Caulfield cashed in a loose puck for the net to narrow the lead to 2-1 with 1:50 to play in the first. North Dakota came out offensively to open the second period with the first eight minutes described by Head Coach Brad Berry if the teams are the best of the game; however it was a few penalties to Mark as send and Connor Ford on the same game that brought momentum back to PSU. With two of UND’s main penalty killers in the penalty area for a full two-minute, 5-on-3 power play for Penn State, the Hawks appeared to have nearly knocked it out before MacEachern fired a puck into a scramble to restore the two – goal ahead of the man advantage. Nearly two minutes later, Frisch was alone in the lock, firing it over Autio’s shoulder after a slick pass from Matteo Costanini to bring it down to 3-2 with a power play goal. Phillips struck with less than five minutes left in the stanza on a shot through traffic from the point to reduce the lead to 4-2, but Schmaltz again ended the period for the green and white with a power play goal with 10 seconds left to send both teams to the locker room with a 4-3 tie. In the third inning, North Dakota had a few looks at a dangerous power play in the third, but MacEachern scored the eventual winning goal at 15:52 of the frame. Gaber capitalized with the keeper being pulled to bring some life back to the building and the Hawks, reducing the game to one, 5-4, but an empty goal from the Nittany Lions ended the game. North Dakota returns home on Friday and Saturday to host Denver from the Ralph Engelstad Arena. Match overview: Men’s hockey | 30-10-2021 23:11:00 | Alec Stocker Johnson, FightingHawks.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2021/10/31/penn-state-defeats-no-6-und-6-4-in-u-s-hockey-hall-of-fame-game/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos