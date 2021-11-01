Semifinals Set For 2021 ACC Womens Soccer Championship





Bracket (PDF) | tickets GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – The semifinals for the 2021 ACC Womens Soccer Championship have been set as fifth-seeded Clemson defeated fourth-seeded Notre Dame 3-2 on Sunday night and sixth-seeded Wake Forest defeated third-seeded Duke 2-1. The Tigers will play against the highest-seeded Virginia on Friday, November 5 at 5:30 PM and the Demon Deacons will face second-seeded Florida State at 8:00 PM. Both semifinals will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, and broadcast live on ACC Network. Friday’s winners will take on the finals on ESPNU on Sunday, November 7 at 1 p.m. No. 5 Clemson 3, No. 4 Notre Dame 2 Clemson struck first in the game on a goal by Caroline Conti in the 12th minute and the Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the 25th minute thanks to a goal from Megan Bornkamp. Notre Dames Korbin Albert helped the Fighting Irish cut the deficit in half with a goal in the 36th minute as Clemson took a 2-1 lead at half time. A goal from Makenna Morris pushed Clemson’s lead to 3-1 early in the second half, but the Irish counterattacked to narrow the margin to 3-2 when Sammi Fisher converted a penalty. Despite a flurry of shots from Notre Dame in the closing minutes, Tigers goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff was up to the task of holding onto the win. Clemson will advance to the semifinals for the 12th time in the program’s history and the first since 2018. No. 6 Wake Forest 2, No. 3 Duke 1 Wake Forest advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2012, after taking a 2-1 road win over Duke on Sunday. Jenna Mentas’ sixth goal of the season, which came in the 29th minute of the game, gave the Demon Deacons a 1-0 lead that they held for most of the game. The Blue Devils scored the equalizing goal in the 84th minute after Olivia Migli found the back of the net and it looked like the game was headed for extra time, but an unfortunate Duke own goal moments later helped Wake Forest back into the lead, 2- 1, and that turned out to be the difference. Wake Forest broke a five-game Duke streak to reach the program’s 10th semifinal. Tickets for the 2021 ACC Championship Semi-Finals and Finals are now on sale and on sale athttps://theacc.co/wsocchamptix21. One day general admission tickets for adults are $10. One ticket grants entry to both semifinals, but no return is allowed. Admission is free for young people aged 18 and under, as well as students from ACC institutions. 2021 ACC Women’s Football Championship

First round | sunday 31 oct #5 Clemson 3, #4 Notre Dame 2

#6 Wake Forest 2, #3 Duke 1 Semifinal | Friday 5 November #5 Clemson vs. #1 Virginia | 5:30 pm | ACC network

#6 Wake Forest vs. #2 Florida State | 8 p.m. | ACC network Final | Sunday 7 Nov Semifinal 1 winner vs. winner semifinal 2 | 13:00 | ESPNU

