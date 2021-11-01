Sports Quiz: Answers and Winners for ’12 Countries, 12 Questions’





Winners: 1. Flydon Melrick Picardo (Udupi) 2. Udit Joshi (Noida). 12/12 answers Runner-Up: Snehith (Hyderabad) 11/12 Replies To ask: 1. Pakistan was a six-time world champion in Toronto (1977), Stockholm (1981), Auckland (1983), Cairo (1985), London (1987) and Karachi (1993) in which sport? years: Squash 2. Mahe Drysdale has won the New Zealand Sportsman of the Year 5 times, is a two-time Olympic champion and a five-time world champion. What sport does he rule? years: Rowing 3. This 50-over format cricket World Cup champion team is at odds with Russia claiming to be the founder of the sport ‘Bandy’. Now bandy is essentially hockey on ice with a ball, not a puck. Which cricket country are we talking about? years: England 4. This country of cricket champions, which was also previously World Cup winners, is ranked No. 47 in the world in Rugby Union and an impressive No. 5 in Asia. They say island nations play well in this wonderful sport. Which country? years: Sri Lanka 5. The expanse is green, just like cricket. But the sacred rolling golf greens have charming names like Carnoustie, Gleneagles, Muirfield, Kingsbarns, Turnberry and Royal Troon. Which country? years: Scotland 6. Frankie Fredericks, who won four silver medals in the 100 and 200 meters at the Barcelona and Atlanta Olympics, is from this country. He was their only medalist until Mrs. Christine Mboma won silver one more time in the women’s 200 meters in Tokyo. Which country? years: Namibia 7. Their championship swim team is called the DOLPHINS and their Tokyo coach was Rohan Taylor, who helped them make their best swim at the Olympics. Which country? years: Australia 8. Although they have Olympic medals of taekwondo, this country went to the 1948 Games with teams in both hockey and football. Now they have to maintain their presence in cricket, a team game they really love and in which they have come to express themselves against an orthodox regime that does not allow the display of “feelings”.

Which country? years: Afghanistan 9. The ‘The Flying Fish’ team defeated the Silicon Valley Aftershocks in the 2009 Segway Polo World Championships. The Aftershocks had Steve Wozniak of Apple Inc in their ranks, after whom the Woz Cup is named. The Flying Fish trained with Segway Polo for only 4 months before becoming world champions. *Which country does The Flying Fish team come from*? Clue: Cricket’s 3W’s. years: Barbados 10. Jacob ‘Baby Jake’ Matlala, who is four feet tall, was the shortest world boxing champion ever. After beating Juan Herrara, he presented his WBU belt to one of the greatest political leaders in the world – their head of state. Which country? years: South Africa 11. Niaz Murshed became South Asia’s first chess grandmaster in 1987, a year before Vishy Anand. From what country is he? years: Bangladesh 12. This stadium in Delhi was once called Irwin Amphitheater before it was named after India’s greatest Olympians. What sport is played here? years: Hockey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/sports-quiz-not-just-cricket-12-countries-12-questions-7598441/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos