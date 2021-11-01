Sports
Danny V’s High School Football Sweet 16 – Boston Herald
Dan Bennett was a linebacker on the 1978 Dover-Sherborn soccer team that earned a share of the Tri-Valley League title.
Forty-three years later, his son Johnny played a major role in ending the drought.
Bennett caught a touchdown pass, returned a punt 50 yards to set up a score, and picked two passes as the Raiders handed previously unbeaten Norton their first loss, 35-0, to go no worse than some of the national title. If Bellingham beat Norton on Thanksgiving, Dover-Sherborn would be the undisputed champion.
It was so exciting, I’ve never been part of something so exciting, Bennett said. We won the state lacrosse title last year, but (Friday night) was more exciting.
While Bennett and his teammates basked in the glory, Dan Bennett stood by and basked in the glory. Bennett, the team’s linebacker coach, coached most of the current Raiders in youth football and felt that group could eventually make a name for itself at the high school level.
Those kids were good at a lot of sports, Bennett said. In youth football we competed against Wellesley, Norwood, Framingham, Natick and Lincoln-Sudbury and had winning seasons. I just see them competing in the TVL and being successful.
It’s been great coaching with my son, but it’s been great coaching all these kids and watching them develop into young men. Since many of them have stayed in town, they are like my extended family,
Aside from Bennett playing a key role in the lead up to the title, the two teams also had to overcome some adversity in the form of an early defeat. In 1978, an early defeat for Millis forced the Raiders to share the TVL title with Westwood and Millis.
This year’s Raiders squad ended their brush with perfection in its fifth week. After playing through their first four opponents in double digits, Dover-Sherborn got a dose of reality when defending TVL Small champion Bellingham handed them a 35-24 setback.
I think we kind of felt ourselves and Bellingham came in and played a great game, said Bennett. We learned that night that we should bring it every week. From that moment on we just started practicing and everyone started shooting at full blast, there was a lot more pop in our training sessions.
Since then, Dover-Sherborn kept to the end of the bargain, beating a good Medway team (35-24) and Millis (33-0) to lay the groundwork for Friday night’s official coming-out party.
We are not the biggest team, but our mentality is that we are going to play hard and aggressive on both sides of the ball, said Bennett. We are quite athletic and we fly around the ball in defense. That’s why we’ve been so successful.
Something that Dan Bennett can identify with.
Sweet 16
1. CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (8-0): Watch out if the knights smell blood in the water.
2. EVERETT (7-0): Crimson Tide now has a chance to prove itself against the iron in Div. 1.
3. CENTRAL CATHOLIC (7-1): A long journey south didn’t affect the Raiders.
4. LINCOLN-SUDBURY (7-0): Warriors had their way with all seven regular season opponents.
5. XAVERIAN (6-2): Hawks did everything right against Catholic Memorial for the first 19 minutes. It’s the last 28 they’d rather forget.
6. FRANKLIN (7-0): The Panthers defense was excellent against Milford.
7. READ (8-0): Quarterback James Murphy ended a great season with a five TD try against Lexington.
8. ST. JOHN’S PREPARATION (6-2): Eagles need to find some answers about the defense and they need to do it quickly.
9. MARBLE HEAD (7-0): Magicians ensure that Danvers goes into the postseason with an unblemished record.
10. MOERFIELD (7-1): Rams closes the regular season with seven straight wins.
11. KING PHILIP (6-1): This could be one of Brian Lee’s best coaching jobs.
12. DUXBURY (6-1): Ended the regular season with a solid win over Whitman-Hanson.
13. SCITUATE (7-1): Winning the Patriot Fisher title is fun. It would be more fun to get Keegan Sullivan back for the playoffs.
14. NATICK (7-1): Clearly proved they were the class of the Bay State Conference.
15. BARN STABLE (6-2): Give them credit for not being afraid to schedule non-league games against some of the big boys in Eastern Mass.
16. STONEHAM (8-0): Spartans enjoy running after Peter Godfrey and the rest of the talented offensive line.
