Danny V’s High School Football Sweet 16 – Boston Herald

Dan Bennett was a linebacker on the 1978 Dover-Sherborn soccer team that earned a share of the Tri-Valley League title.

Forty-three years later, his son Johnny played a major role in ending the drought.

Bennett caught a touchdown pass, returned a punt 50 yards to set up a score, and picked two passes as the Raiders handed previously unbeaten Norton their first loss, 35-0, to go no worse than some of the national title. If Bellingham beat Norton on Thanksgiving, Dover-Sherborn would be the undisputed champion.

It was so exciting, I’ve never been part of something so exciting, Bennett said. We won the state lacrosse title last year, but (Friday night) was more exciting.

While Bennett and his teammates basked in the glory, Dan Bennett stood by and basked in the glory. Bennett, the team’s linebacker coach, coached most of the current Raiders in youth football and felt that group could eventually make a name for itself at the high school level.

Those kids were good at a lot of sports, Bennett said. In youth football we competed against Wellesley, Norwood, Framingham, Natick and Lincoln-Sudbury and had winning seasons. I just see them competing in the TVL and being successful.

It’s been great coaching with my son, but it’s been great coaching all these kids and watching them develop into young men. Since many of them have stayed in town, they are like my extended family,

Aside from Bennett playing a key role in the lead up to the title, the two teams also had to overcome some adversity in the form of an early defeat. In 1978, an early defeat for Millis forced the Raiders to share the TVL title with Westwood and Millis.

This year’s Raiders squad ended their brush with perfection in its fifth week. After playing through their first four opponents in double digits, Dover-Sherborn got a dose of reality when defending TVL Small champion Bellingham handed them a 35-24 setback.

I think we kind of felt ourselves and Bellingham came in and played a great game, said Bennett. We learned that night that we should bring it every week. From that moment on we just started practicing and everyone started shooting at full blast, there was a lot more pop in our training sessions.

Since then, Dover-Sherborn kept to the end of the bargain, beating a good Medway team (35-24) and Millis (33-0) to lay the groundwork for Friday night’s official coming-out party.

We are not the biggest team, but our mentality is that we are going to play hard and aggressive on both sides of the ball, said Bennett. We are quite athletic and we fly around the ball in defense. That’s why we’ve been so successful.

Something that Dan Bennett can identify with.

