Best Afternoon First Round Bets at Paris Masters, Including Andy Murray (Monday, Nov 1.)
Tennis continues to roll in Paris as the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters continues.
There are some intriguing matches to watch, but I’m targeting two more underdogs in the afternoon.
Here’s how I bet on the late action.
Match times are subject to change. Read tips for watching tennis matches here.
Lorenzo Musetti (-142) vs. Laslo Djere (+116)
11:20 a.m. ET
Despite being only 19 years old, Musetti has already met Djere three times on tour.
The Serb has taken all matches in three sets, with the most recent meeting in Nur-Sultan. It’s understandable, as Djere’s playing style matches well with Musetti’s.
Djere used to be a player who was not very capable of playing on hard courts, but he has raised his level throughout the year. Despite a poor stretch in recent events, Djere . has won five games at tour level in 2021. Recent losses to Gilles Simon and Maxime Cressy came in three-set fights.
Musetti also had a rough patch in the summer, but he won two games in his last five. Nevertheless, he only qualified for the main draw in Paris via a lucky loser draw after falling to Hugo Gaston in the second qualifying round.
As both players struggle to find their form, the advantage goes to Djere, who has historically been comfortable in this match and should go into it with added confidence.
With plus money, he is a valuable game.
Choose:Laszlo Djere +116 via FanDuel
Andy Murray (-185) vs. Laslo Djere (+140)
2:30 p.m. ET
It is not often that a player with a 11-3 record on the ATP Tour in his last 14 games battling a wild card as an underdog, but here we are.
It’s hard to classify former world number one Murray as a wild card, but that’s how he got into the tournament. His results and performance have improved tremendously throughout the season and in recent events, but Murray has still only won five of his last eight games, and he has struggled with good opponents.
Brooksby’s three defeats in the past two months have come against players who are all in the top 15 of the tour, including Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic. He took a set from every player in those matches. Simply put, Brooksby plays at least at the level of a touring mainstay.
The two players have incredibly similar styles. Each is content with elaborate rallies that often fall into cat-and-mouse situations, and neither has a particularly effective service. Brooksby can fall into the trap where he only hits neutral serve, although Murray hasn’t been able to find his serve lately.
One factor that works in Murray’s favor is the time Brooksby has already spent on court. The American made his way through the qualifiers, playing three sets against Peter Gojowczyk and Roberto Carballes Baena. Murray enters the first round fresh after an early defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the Erste Bank Open last week.
However, Brooksby is used to that kind of fight and his game is certainly on a higher level than Murray’s at the moment. With excellent fitness behind him, Brooksby should be the minor favorite in this fight.
Take the 21 year old for a great price.
Choose:Jenson Brooksby +140 via BetMGM
