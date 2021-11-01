Sports
Guilford Field Hockey, Volleyball Advance in SCCs
By By Dean Bibens • 10/31/21 10:09 PM EST
Field hockey
Guilford’s field hockey team won the final two games of the regular season, then claimed victory in a quarterfinal game of the SCC Tournament last week. The Grizzlies improved to 16-1 on the year with these wins.
Guilford took a 5-0 home win against Amity in the regular season finale on October 27. The next day, Guilford faced East Lyme and shutout 7-0.
On October 30, Guilford opened the game in the SCC tournament with the best places by playing No. 8 Mercy to host a quarterfinal. The Grizzlies defeated the Tigers by the final score of 10-0 to advance to the semi-finals.
Senior Maddie Epke scored eight goals to go with six assists between Guilford’s three games of the week.
Guilford hosted No. 4 Branford in the SCC semi-finals (after press time). If the Grizzlies won, they played the winner of No. 2 Cheshire and No. 3 Sacred Heart Academy in the final on November 3 (after press time).
Guilford also participates in the Class M State Tournament, which begins on Monday, November 8 and continues at Wethersfield High School on Saturday, November 20.
Volleyball for girls
Guilford’s girls volleyball team finished the regular season on a good note, opening the SCC Tournament last week with a win. Guilford is now on the campaign trail with a record of 11-8.
On October 25, Guilford hosted Shelton and posted a 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-7) in their last game of the regular season. Four days later, the No. 8 seeded Grizzlies faced No. 9 Sheehan at home in the first round of the SCC tournament. The Grizzlies defeated the Titans by the final score of 3-1 (25-16, 25-16, 24-26, 25-12) to advance to the quarterfinals.
Guilford played number 1 in the Cheshire standings in the quarter-finals of the SCC on 2 November (after press time). If they win, the Grizzlies will face the winner of No. 4 Branford and No. 5 Hands. The SCC Finals are at West Haven High School on Saturday, November 6 at 6:00 PM.
After SCCs, Guilford will compete in the Class L State Tournament. The tournament kicks off on Monday, November 8, and ends with the title match at East Haven High School on Saturday, November 20.
boys soccer
Guilford’s boys’ soccer team closed out the regular season and took part in the first round of the SCC tournament last week. The Grizzlies defeated Hamden in their regular season finale, then lost to Fairfield Prep in SCCs to move up to 11-4-2 on the year.
On October 25, Guilford played a road game against Hamden and won 4-1. Junior Tyler Yerkes scored the first goal of the game unassisted for the Grizzlies. Junior Sami AbuGhazaleh scored the next three goals for Guilford as it rode away for the win.
Then, on October 30, Guilford played number 5 at Fairfield Prep at number 4 in an SCC quarterfinal, losing 2-1 to the Jesuits in overtime. AbuGhazaleh scored the only goal for the Grizzlies in the defeat.
Guilford will compete in the Class L State Tournament that begins on Saturday, November 6 and ends with the championship game at Dillon Stadium in Hartford on Saturday, November 20 or Sunday, November 21.
girls soccer
Guilford’s girls’ soccer team won its last two regular season games before losing in the quarter-finals of the SCC tournament last week. The Grizzlies have an 8-6-3 record as they gear up to play in states.
On October 25, the Grizzlies hosted Lauralton Hall and won the game 7-0. Three days later, the Grizzlies concluded their regular season with a 6-0 home win against Wilbur Cross.
On October 30, Guilford traveled with No. 7 to Woodbridge to face No. 2 Amity in the quarter-finals of the SCC Tournament. Guilford dropped a 2-1 decision against the Spartans in the game.
Next up for the Grizzlies is the Class L State Tournament that begins on Saturday, November 6 and culminates in the finals on Saturday, November 20 or Sunday, November 21 at Dillon Stadium in Hartford.
Swimming and diving for girls
Guilford’s swimming and diving team had a game against Lyman Hall at Sheehan Hall High School on October 25. Guilford and Lyman Hall ended the game in a 93-93 tie as the Grizzlies rose to 10-1-1 on the season.
Guilford has the SCC Championship this week and will compete in the Class M State Championship after that.
