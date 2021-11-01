2021 World Series Game 5 — Best Moments of Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves

Every time the Houston Astros put down a stinky attack this postseason, they come back and remind everyone why they’ve scored all of baseball this season in runs scored. The Astros came alive again on Sunday-evening for a 9-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series. The win was fueled by the heart of the Astros’ offensive power, with Jose Altuve scoring two hits, Michael Brantley running twice and scoring one hit, Carlos Correa collecting three hits and two RBIs, Yuli Gurriel scoring two runs on three hits while he knocked in a run, and Alex Bregman who registered a big RBI-single after entering Game 5 and going 1-for-14 in the first four games of the Series.

Manager Dusty Baker shook up the lineup after the team’s offense struggled, Bregman dropping from the three holes to seventh, Correa from fifth to third and Gurriel moving from seventh to fifth. Thanks to Baker for being willing to shake things up and move Bregman a few spots in the lineup to give the Astros’ third baseman a different look in the lineup.

How the Braves’ bullpen bounces back will play a big part in determining whether they can play one of two games in Houston to take their first World Series championship since 1995. Atlanta’s decision to turn to rookie Tucker Davidson initially looked promising in the first game inning before the pitcher gave up four runs on two hits while walking three in 2-plus innings thrown. AJ Minter also had a hard time, giving up three hits with a walk and striking out two. Drew Smyly allowed Houston to extend the lead and gave up five hits and two runs over two innings pitched. While the Atlanta bullpen has bent but not broken so far in the playoff run, the Braves’ relievers struggled to keep things within reach for their offense on Sunday.



1 Related

On the other side, the Houston bullpen came through. All of Atlanta’s runs came from Framber Valdez, who batted two innings, gave up four hits and five runs, including two homeruns for Adam Duvall and Freddie Freeman. To get through a game in which their starter batted 2 innings, the Astros relied on a bevy of relievers, including Yimi Garcia, Jose Urquidy, Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek and Kendall Graveman, who combined neither basehits nor walks.

Now we go back to Houston, where Atlanta has two chances to prevent the city from magnifying its history of heartbreaking sports losses by not breaking a 3-1 series lead. – Joon Lee

Here are some of the greatest moments from a high-stakes Game 5:

Houston comes alive in five

I hope you didn’t count Houston’s violation. The Astros stormed back in the fifth inning by scoring three runs to take a 7-5 lead. The inning started with a Carlos Correa line-drive single into midfield. After a strikeout by Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel singled before Kyle Tucker followed with a grounder to push Correa to third and Gurriel to second.

Atlanta then decided to walk Alex Bregman intentionally, who set up a basesloaded at bat for Martin Maldonado against AJ Minter. Minter promptly walked the Astros catcher on five pitches, which scored the tying run for Houston.

A single by Marwin Gonzalez to left field scored Gurriel and Bregman before Altuve ended the inning with a strikeout. — Lee

Those fans look familiar to me

Rapper 2 Chainz can’t be seen in the photo he took of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young with his family, but he was in the building.

Young wasn’t the only member of the Hawks to show his support for the other Atlanta franchise, as Lou Williams was also spotted at the game, decked out in a jersey and all.

Hey, isn’t he playing for the Minnesota Twins? Yes, of course, but Byron Buxton was born and raised in Georgia, so it makes sense that he wanted to take up the game as a fan.

Wild third inning

Freddie Freeman took one look at the scoreboard and was tired of the tie. After working a 1-2 count to 3-2, Freeman rippled a 94.5 mph sinker deep into the right field seats on the sixth pitch of his at bat against Valdez.

Come on and take a free ride!#BattleATL pic.twitter.com/EM1cKHibTs Atlanta Braves (@Braves) Nov 1, 2021

The 460-foot moonshot pushed Atlanta back into the lead.

Wait a minute, did you think we were done?#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/fjUVIiL0HE Houston Astros (@astros) Nov 1, 2021

While the rest of the inning ended quietly on a groundout by Ozzie Albies on a dribbler by Alex Bregman, a groundout by Austin Riley off Carlos Correa, a walk by Eddie Rosario and a pop-up by Adam Duvall, damage was done by the braves. — Lee

Astro’s answer

It wasn’t long before Houston started to shred Atlanta’s lead. Yordan Alvarez led off Houston’s half of the second inning by flying out to left field, but after a line-drive single by Yuli Gurriel into midfield and a walk by Kyle Tucker, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman — who went into Game 5 with 1-for-14 in the World Series and dropped to seventh in the lineup — doubled on a sharp line drive to centerfield on a 94.3 mph fastball from Tucker Davidson and Gurriel scored. Catcher Martin Maldonado followed with a sacrifice fly to midfield, which Tucker scored to make it 4-2 in Atlanta’s favor. — Lee

Slam to start

Atlanta struck first. After a leadoff single by Jorge Soler, a flyout by Freddie Freeman, a fielder’s choice by Ozzie Albies, a single by Austin Riley and walk by Eddie Rosario, outfielder Adam Duvall hit a grand slam over the right-field fence on a first pitch at 95.4 mph sinker against Framber Valdez. Duvall landed in Atlanta on trade deadline after the Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. had to replace, who tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season. In 55 games with Atlanta, Duvall hit .226/.287,513 with 16 home runs in 199 at bats to finish the 2021 season with 38 home runs between his time with the Miami Marlins and the Braves. — Lee

A BIG START FOR THE BRAVES. pic.twitter.com/hoM6BRpo4N MLB (@MLB) Nov 1, 2021

Duvall’s blast marks the third grand slam ever in the World Series and the first since 1960.

Pregame Looks

Did we mention that the potential series-clinching game just happens to fall on Halloween?

Brave players understood the brief. See: Joc Pederson’s trick or treat-inspired Sour Patch Kids and Coca-Cola ensemble (with a pearl necklace, of course), AJ Minter’s tribute to country singer Alan Jackson, and Jorge Soler’s cheetah onesie.

At first glance, the Astros were too focused to stay in the fight to commit to a costume, as Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez arrived in regular street clothes.

Did Correa Rock The Freddy Krueger Sweater At Second Sight?

Creepy season indeed.