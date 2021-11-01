Afghan cricket in good hands: Asghar Afghan assures fans to retire after announcement





Afghan cricket is in good hands: former skipper Asghar Afghan assures fans after game against Namibia | Photo credit: AP Essentials Asghar Afghan announced on Saturday that it would stop all forms In his last game, Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs to give him the perfect goodbye Former Afghanistan captain has scored 1382 runs in 68 T20I innings Asghar Afghan, former Afghanistan skipper, announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Saturday. The T20 World Cup clash against Namibia was the last game of his cricket career. Luckily for him, the game ended in a win for Afghanistan, as they defeated Nambia by 62 runs on Sunday. After the win, Asghar Afghan was optimistic about cricket in Afghanistan reaching greater heights with a platform that could grow even further. With Afghanistan hitting a total of 160/5 first, the righthander contributed with his 31-run knockout. The score proved to be much more than enough as Namibia was eventually reduced to 98/9. Naveen-ul-Haq and Hamid Hassan took three wickets while Gulbadin Naib took two. With the players coming through well in the team, Asghar Afghan believes he will leave the side in good spirits. “To be honest, believe me, Afghanistan cricket is in very safe hands and cricket will definitely improve. For all the supporters of the past years and the newcomers who support us, I believe that the cricket in Afghanistan will improve more by the day, and trust me it will show,” the 33-year-old said in an official ICC release. After the defeat to Pakistan, Afghanistan got their campaign going again with a nice victory over Namibia. They have made a strong comeback and remain in second place on the points list with two wins from three games so far. For the last time it was an emotional day for Asghar Afghan. The enthusiastic fans of Afghanistan also cheered him on from the stands when he received a guard of honor on the field. Later, when he was fired, he was greeted with handshakes as he walked back. “I announced my retirement last night, so I got a lot of messages from my fans and colleagues that they were unhappy,” Afghan said. “It is a very difficult decision when you retire, but I have decided that my young people should come. It was too important and they should come and feel the pressure of the World Cup,” he added. Afghanistan is pretty much in the running to enter the knockout stage, for the very first time in a major ICC event in seven attempts, if they manage to get through. They will face India in their next match on Wednesday, which promises to be an exciting showdown.

