FIRST QUARTER: NOW THE PLAY-OFF RACE GETS REAL

The College Football Playoff selection committee will publish its first ranking on Tuesday evening, giving us a first impression of what that group sees and how much it matches or differs from the AP and coaches polls. And yes, it does matter where you start.

Last year, the CFP top four remained the top four each week, in alternating order: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. From 2015 to ’19, 12 of the 20 teams that finished in the playoff were among the top four in the first reveal. Only twice has a team made it to the field of four when it is outside the CFP Top Ten (Oklahoma in 2015 and Ohio State in 2014).

So where are the tension points and key questions heading into Tuesday night? The Dash has a list:

The first big question: Does it drag? Cincinnati (1) started? The Bearcats (8-0) are battling to become the first group of 5 shows to make it to the playoff, and fans can expect uprising from the establishment from various quarters.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit had two from the SEC (Georgia and Alabama) and two from the Big Ten (Michigan State and Ohio State) in his top four on Sunday. His ESPN colleague, Heather Dinich, tweeted Sunday that ESPN’s Stats and Information department would consider an undefeated Cincinnati worse than any team that made it to the playoffs from 2014 to ’19. (To which The Dash says, show your work).

And there were some quick Twitter triggers that cast doubt on the Bearcats on Saturday as they briefly chased Tulane in the second quarter.

And we all remember last year when the committee started looking for teams to come for the Bearcats while going undefeated in the regular season. As the saying goes, just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t out to get you. For some mystical reason, an American sports crowd that likes underdogs in college basketball tends to hate them in college soccer.

Cincinnati has its second-best road win in the country to date, with a 7-1 Notre Dame easy in early October. The rest of the program so far is not much: Indiana has collapsed and the other two opponents not at the conference were Miami (Ohio) and Murray State. The American Athletic Conference has yet to muster a compelling challenger, though a November 20 date with SMU and a possible league game against Houston or the Mustangs would help a little. The Bearcats have controlled what they can control, with an average win margin of 25.6 points and only one game decided by a single score.

If oklahoma (2) is ahead of the Bearcats, the solution is in. The Sooners (9-0) are fourth in the major polls but should not be in the top seven. They have wrestled in six of their wins, and that battle came against teams with a combined record of 18-31. The two FBS opponents they handily beat are TCU and Texas Tech, and what do those teams have in common? They have “split up” with their coaches. There’s more meat on the bone of a bovine skull in a Western movie than on Oklahoma’s resume.

The Sooners should be closer to true Wake Forest (3) is ranked over to Cincy. The Demon Deacons (8-0) defeated one team in the Sagarin Ratings top 50 (No. 44 Virginia), another in the top 60 (No. 57 Louisville), and two in the top 70 (No. 65 Syracuse and No. . 68 Florida State). That’s not much, although the schedule offers some opportunities to improve that against Clemson (No. 18 in Sagarin, and a team that has dominated the Deacons) and North Carolina State (No. 25). Maybe there will be a matchup with Pittsburgh (No. 20) in the ACC title game. Wake is fighting the tendency to vote in the polls, meaning teams that start the year without a ranking will have a hard time working their way past some who did have that advantage – a problem that shouldn’t exist with the Commision.

The second big question: will the committee do what the pollsters haven’t done and rank? Oregon (4) forward State of Ohio (5)? At least the nonsensical gap between the two has narrowed, with the No. 7 Ducks now just one spot behind the Buckeyes in the AP poll and two behind them in the Coaches poll. They hold the same record (7-1) and Oregon won it convincingly on the Ohio State home field without its best player, Kayvon Thibodeaux.

If they both continue to win, here’s the issue for the committee to decide: a direct result versus the overall strength of the schedule, and what will surely be Ohio State’s claim that it was a young team that had to change a defensive coordinator when they met on September 11. Do the Buckeyes get credit for growth and improvement over the course of the season? Ideally yes. But that shouldn’t take precedence over head-to-head results – not when the body of work will be just 13 games.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

College football has always been a sport where every game matters, and teams have to be ready as early as late in the season. If Ohio State had the wrong guy calling defensively for the first two games, that’s their problem, not Oregon’s or the committee’s.

If fourth place in the playoff ultimately comes down to a choice between 12-1 Oregon and 12-1 Ohio State, that’s another compelling reason for an extended playoff.

The third question: Alabama (6) for the Ducks and Buckeyes? Or behind them? The order of teams with one loss will matter as it seems unlikely that the four-team play-off will consist of all undefeated teams. The polls currently place the Crimson Tide at the head of that line. In a month, it might not matter anymore – if Bama reaches Atlanta 11-1 and beats Georgia, it will go to the playoff. If Bama loses to the Bulldogs, it might be over as we don’t have a team with two losses in the playoff field yet.

The fourth question: where does it come? Michigan (7) land among the crowd with one loss after dropping an epic game on Michigan State (8)? In terms of a “loss of quality”, this was it. The Wolverines were on their way, leading the game for more than 44 minutes, had every borderline call against them, and ended up losing by four points to an undefeated team. What they’re missing is a signature win, though winning a big win in Wisconsin will take on added luster as the Badgers regroup. As has been the case in recent years, Michigan’s playoff worth could well depend on beating Ohio State.

The fifth question: Is Georgia (9) as strong a No. 1 as we’ve seen in the first CFP ranking? The other top teams in the first CFP ranking: Alabama in 2020; State of Ohio in 2019; Alabama in 2018; Georgia in 2017; Alabama in 2016; Clemson in 2015; Mississippi State in 2014. Of those, the Crimson Tide in 2018 and ’16 were pretty dominant No. 1s… and neither of them won the national championship. These Bulldogs have yet to face serious threats, winning all six SEC games by at least 17 points. No one has come close to beating Georgia to find out if Stetson Bennett can successfully pull off a major showdown as a quarterback.

The last question: Our Lady (10) do you have a playoff pad? It’s a tough sell. The Fighting Irish (7-1) should of course be 11-1 and would probably need help elsewhere. Nearly every team they’ve beaten so far has had a disappointing season and the remaining opponents (Navy, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Stanford) will do nothing to substantially change that. Without the chance of a quality win in a league game, Notre Dame would probably have to have a large number of current one-loss teams making two-loss teams between now and December. (That said, Brian Kelly has coached this team very well thus far.)

FOUR FOR THE PLAY OFF

The Dash’s weekly take on how the playoff would go if today was Squad Sunday:

Orange Bowl: Top seed Georgia vs. fourth seed Oregon

The Bulldogs had one of their more satisfying Cocktail Party wins, beating rival Florida 34-7 and subjecting Gators coach Dan Mullen to a lot of heat over how far Georgia is on the Florida recruiting path. The game was closed late in the first half, and then Dawgs’ overwhelming defense broke it open. By always playing with an edge, Georgia could rely on his increasingly vigorous running game as he chose his spots to throw. This freight train won’t stop anytime soon.

Next for Georgia: Missouri comes to Athens for what could be a terrible defeat.

After three consecutive stressful games, the Ducks finally had a bit of a breather against outmatched Colorado. Quarterback Anthony Brown played one of his best games in Oregon, with 307 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman running back Byron Cardwell had a breakout game with 127 rushing yards on just seven carries. It remains to be seen if the Ducks have the defense to win, but so far they have answered the bell.

Next for Oregon: Saturday in Washington.

Cotton Bowl: Michigan State second seed vs. third seed Cincinnati

The Spartans (8-0) move up another spot after the dramatic victory over Michigan. Kenneth Walker III established himself as the Heisman Trophy leader with a 197-yard performance and five touchdowns, and the Spartans made several do-or-die moves in the passing game and on defense to take home the win.

Next for Michigan State: at Purdue, in what has it all for a trap game.

The Bearcats started slow again, but beat Tulane much easier than Oklahoma earlier in the season. Cincinnati has outdone its opponents 171-61 in the second half this season. Quarterback Desmond Ridder’s efficiency score in the second half is 47 points higher than in the first half.

Next for Cincinnati: Tulsa is coming to Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

New arrivals: Oregon.

Dropped out: Michigan.

Also considered: Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Wake Forest.